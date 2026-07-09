Amid the probe into alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir funds, trustee Mahant Dinendra Das expressed complete faith in the UP police and CM Yogi Adityanath. He dismissed opposition criticism as political posturing, praising the CM as a true devotee.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trustee Mahant Dinendra Das on Thursday reiterated his complete faith in the Uttar Pradesh police and administration. His statement came as the Ayodhya Police initiated custodial interrogation of Anukalp Mishra, one of the three primary accused in the case.

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Speaking to ANI, Mahant Dinendra Das dismissed concerns regarding the security and management of donations, asserting that operations remain unaffected. "We have faith in Ram Lalla, and the Chief Minister and the administration are fully aware and involved. We have full faith in the police; they are performing their duty. They will catch the thieves in every way and will also punish them," he stated.

Police Begin Custodial Interrogation

Visuals from the Police Lines showed officers escorting Mishra, whose seven-day police custody was granted by the court along with co-accused Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey. The investigating agency successfully argued that custodial interrogation was essential to uncover the full extent of the financial irregularities.

Trustee Slams Opposition for Politicising Matter

Addressing the political controversy surrounding the case, Das came out in strong defence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while criticising opposition leaders for attempting to politicise the matter. "The opposition will certainly speak, but the Chief Minister serves Ram Lalla and has ensured everyone's safety in every possible way. The opposition will always focus on the negative and won't see the positive," he remarked.

The trustee further dismissed recent visits by opposition leaders, including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Congress's Ajay Rai, as mere political posturing. "They are not followers of Ram Lalla; they are just politicians. Our Chief Minister is the one who truly follows Ram Lalla. We have full faith in CM Yogi Adityanath. He is a bairagi (ascetic), and an ascetic can never be bought," Das added.

SIT Probe Continues

The alleged embezzlement has triggered a heated political row in Uttar Pradesh, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing its probe into the irregularities. While opposition figures, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have demanded accountability from the state government, CM Adityanath has repeatedly promised strict action against anyone found guilty of misappropriating funds meant for the temple. (ANI)