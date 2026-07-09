Following the killing of a rape-murder accused in a Baruipur encounter, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh stated that police will have the same freedom to act as in states like UP and Gujarat, promising 'zero tolerance for crime and criminals'.

Zero Tolerance for Crime

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said police will have the same freedom to act in the state as in Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Assam and MP, following the killing of an accused in the Baruipur case in an encounter.

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Speaking to reporters, he added there will be "zero tolerance for crime and criminals" and steps to restore law and order will be taken. "As in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, the police have the same freedom to act here. There will be zero tolerance for crime and criminals. Steps required to restore law and order will be taken," he said. Ghosh's remarks came after the primary suspect, Prabhas Mondal, in the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur, in South 24 Parganas, was killed in a police encounter, according to police officials.

Details of the Encounter

According to the Baruipur Superintendent of Police (SP), the incident occurred during the reconstruction of the crime scene. The police said that during the process, Mondal attempted to snatch a service weapon from an officer and opened fire at the police team. In the ensuing retaliatory fire from police, Mondal sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by medical authorities, the SP stated.

BJP Backs Police Action

On Wednesday, West Bengal BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Shamik Bhattacharya backed the police action in the Baruipur encounter, stating that the government has fulfilled its electoral promise of "Fear out, Trust in" (Bhoy out, Bhorosa in). Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya emphasised the change in the state's governance and security approach. "No criminal will be spared. Before the elections, a promise was made to the women of West Bengal--'Fear out, Trust in'. This was the Prime Minister's message. Whatever we had to say in our resolution letter and our manifesto, we have fulfilled," Bhattacharya said.

Meanwhile, Mondal's mother and wife arrived at the subdivision hospital in Baruipur. The dead body is currently being kept in the hospital and will soon be taken for the postmortem. (ANI)