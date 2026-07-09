A taxi driver canceled a ride on the spot after a passenger lit a cigarette without asking. The viral video sparks debate over passenger rights and basic etiquette.

A viral video showing a taxi driver canceling a ride after a passenger smoked inside his cab without permission has sparked widespread debate on social media.

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The incident was shared by Lakshay Mehta on X. The footage shows the passenger lighting a cigarette inside the taxi. The driver objected and asked if he had taken permission. The driver stated that smoking was not allowed in his vehicle.

The passenger argued that since it was a taxi, he did not need anyone's permission to smoke. The driver rejected the claim and canceled the ride immediately. "I am cancelling the ride. I don't want your money. Please get out of my car. I'm a taxi driver, not your servant," the driver said in the clip.

The video has garnered numerous views and reactions.

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Internet Divided Over Passenger's Attitude

Many users praised the driver for standing his ground. Commenters pointed out that booking a taxi does not mean passengers own the car or have the right to ignore the driver's rules. Several people appreciated the driver's self-respect and the way he handled the situation.

However, some users felt the situation could have been handled more calmly. A few suggested the driver could have asked the passenger to step out, finish smoking, and return once the smell disappeared. Others believed the passenger's attitude left little room for a more polite response.

Some users emphasized that smoking inside a taxi affects not only the driver but also future passengers because the smell of cigarette smoke lingers. They added that respecting the driver's rules is basic etiquette.

The incident also sparked a wider debate about passenger behavior and drivers' rights. Many pointed out that while taxi drivers are expected to provide a pleasant ride, passengers should also respect the driver's workspace and follow reasonable rules.