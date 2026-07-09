The death toll in the Wayanad landslide has risen to four, with rescue operations ongoing at a tunnel construction site in Meppadi. Among the deceased is Anmol Dodrai, a young migrant worker from Jharkhand, who had come to Kerala to support his family.

Wayanad Landslide: Death Toll Rises to Four

The search and rescue operations at the landslide site in Kerala's Wayanad entered a critical phase on Thursday, with authorities recovering one more body from the debris, bringing the confirmed death toll to four.

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The landslide, which occurred on Tuesday, July 7, struck a tunnel construction site at Kalladi in Meppadi Grama Panchayat, burying workers under an estimated 7 to 10 feet of mud and boulders.

Jharkhand Youth's Dreams Buried in Debris

Among those who lost their lives was Anmol Dodrai, a young man from the Khunti district of Jharkhand. His remains arrived at Ranchi airport on Thursday, where they were received by grieving family members before being transported to his native village in the Torpa block. Anmol had moved to Kerala five months ago in search of work to support his family. His elder sister, Premlata Dodrai, recounted the devastating news, noting that the family had initially been unaware of the extent of the disaster. "We received information that it was raining heavily there and a landslide occurred... We didn't have much information at first. Then later, around 7:30-8:00 PM, we found out he is no more," she told ANI.

For the Dodrai family, Anmol's journey to Kerala was meant to be the beginning of a better future. "We are from a poor family. This was the first time Anmol had gone out to work. He said he would earn some money, build a house, do something for us, and get married properly with his own money," Premlata shared, visibly shaken. She also recalled their final attempt to contact him, noting that his phone went unanswered on Monday, just a day before the tragedy struck. His younger sister, Sushma Dodrai, remembered their last interaction in June, when the siblings spoke about his plans and personal expenses.

Rescue Teams Face Immense Challenges

Rescue teams continue to navigate through thick sludge and massive boulders at the Kalladi site, working tirelessly to locate those still unaccounted for. Visuals from the scene on Thursday morning depicted the immense challenges faced by personnel as they manoeuvred through the difficult terrain.

The district administration and local agencies remain on-site to oversee the recovery efforts as the community grapples with the aftermath of the natural disaster.

(ANI)