Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan falls at hybrid rocket launch event in TN; video goes viral

Governor Tamilisai, who attended the hybrid rocket launch program in Tamil Nadu, suddenly fell down the canal. While walking from the red carpet, she suddenly slipped and fell down. She lightened the atmosphere by joking that her accident would probably make the TV news.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was in Tamil Nadu on Sunday and witnessed India's first hybrid rocket launch event. The Governor, however, had a short episode that made a scene when she abruptly fell while walking.

Fortunately, she was swiftly helped by police officers, much to everyone's relief as she had not been hurt. Tamilisai, on the other hand, lightened the atmosphere by joking that her accident would probably make the TV news.

Tamilisai, who was also in command of Telangana and Puducherry, witnessed the event in the Tamil Nadu village of Pattipulam, close to Mahabalipuram. Before the accident happened, she made a statement, ignited the light on the platform, and walked across a carpeted area to her vehicle. The security guards and employees who were with her immediately offered their assistance and lifted her to her feet.

The country's first hybrid rocket launch was conducted at Pattipulam village in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning. Over 150 small size satellites made by 3,500 students from various government schools of the country were launched.

APJ Abdul Kalam Students organized this ceremony in the name of Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023. ISRO scientist Mylaswamy Annadurai and other dignitaries were present.

