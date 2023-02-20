Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan falls at hybrid rocket launch event in TN; video goes viral

    Governor Tamilisai, who attended the hybrid rocket launch program in Tamil Nadu, suddenly fell down the canal. While walking from the red carpet, she suddenly slipped and fell down. She lightened the atmosphere by joking that her accident would probably make the TV news.

    Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan falls at hybrid rocket launch event in TN video goes viral gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was in Tamil Nadu on Sunday and witnessed India's first hybrid rocket launch event. The Governor, however, had a short episode that made a scene when she abruptly fell while walking.

    Fortunately, she was swiftly helped by police officers, much to everyone's relief as she had not been hurt. Tamilisai, on the other hand, lightened the atmosphere by joking that her accident would probably make the TV news.

    Also Read | 'Heavily investing in infrastructure to create jobs in Uttarakhand': PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

    Tamilisai, who was also in command of Telangana and Puducherry, witnessed the event in the Tamil Nadu village of Pattipulam, close to Mahabalipuram. Before the accident happened, she made a statement, ignited the light on the platform, and walked across a carpeted area to her vehicle. The security guards and employees who were with her immediately offered their assistance and lifted her to her feet.

    Also read: Gujarat govt seeks death penalty for 11 Godhra train burning convicts; check details

    The country's first hybrid rocket launch was conducted at Pattipulam village in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning. Over 150 small size satellites made by 3,500 students from various government schools of the country were launched.

    APJ Abdul Kalam Students organized this ceremony in the name of Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023. ISRO scientist Mylaswamy Annadurai and other dignitaries were present.

    Also read: Madhya Pradesh: 12 cheetahs brought from South Africa served first meal at Kuno National Park

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heavily investing in infrastructure to create jobs in Uttarakhand': PM Modi at Rozgar Mela AJR

    'Heavily investing in infrastructure to create jobs in Uttarakhand': PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

    Kaam nahi ehsaan karti hai Man criticises paid maternity menstrual leave trolled heavily gcw

    'Kaam nahi, ehsaan karti hai...': Man criticises paid maternity, menstrual leave; trolled heavily

    Cant steal Thackeray name: Uddhav Thackeray tells Eknath Shinde; alleges conspiracy by BJP to finish Shiv Sena - adt

    'Can't steal Thackeray name': Uddhav tells Eknath Shinde; alleges conspiracy by BJP to finish Shiv Sena

    Gujarat govt seeks death penalty for 11 Godhra train burning convicts; check details AJR

    Gujarat govt seeks death penalty for 11 Godhra train burning convicts; check details

    Karnataka government warns action against two top female bureaucrats amid public spat - adt

    Karnataka government warns action against two top female bureaucrats amid public spat

    Recent Stories

    Prithvi Shaw selfie attack case: Sapna Gill and 3 others sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court-ayh

    Prithvi Shaw selfie attack case: Sapna Gill and 3 others sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court

    Heavily investing in infrastructure to create jobs in Uttarakhand': PM Modi at Rozgar Mela AJR

    'Heavily investing in infrastructure to create jobs in Uttarakhand': PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

    Kaam nahi ehsaan karti hai Man criticises paid maternity menstrual leave trolled heavily gcw

    'Kaam nahi, ehsaan karti hai...': Man criticises paid maternity, menstrual leave; trolled heavily

    Taraka Ratna funeral today: Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna and others pay last respects in Hyderabad RBA

    Taraka Ratna funeral today: Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna and others pay last respects in Hyderabad

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia coach McDonald makes huge admission after India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy snt

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia coach McDonald makes huge admission after India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon