Dramatic Bhiwani shooting: Brave woman fends off gunmen with broom in viral CCTV footage (WATCH)

CCTV captures harrowing shooting incident in Bhiwani, Haryana, as four men on bikes target Harikishan, accused in a murder case, with a brave woman wielding a coconut broom thwarting the assailants in a viral video.

A shocking incident unfolded in Bhiwani, Haryana, as a CCTV camera in an alley captured disturbing scenes. Four men on two bikes unleashed a barrage of bullets on Harikishan, a local resident standing outside his home. The viral video depicts a brave woman fending off the attackers with nothing but a coconut broom.

The targeted individual, Harikishan, is identified as an accused in the murder case of Ravi Boxer, with alleged links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Currently out on bail, Harikishan had been a subject of police attention three months ago when five individuals were arrested for suspected involvement in a plot against him.

The alarming incident occurred at Dabur Colony in Bhiwani around 7.30 am. The CCTV footage captures the assailants firing nine rounds at Harikishan, resulting in four bullet injuries. A police officer, Deepak, informed the media that the injured victim has been referred to PGIMS Rohtak for treatment. The police are actively analyzing the CCTV footage to identify and locate the shooters and their accomplices on the bikes.

The CCTV footage commences with a seemingly ordinary scene, with Harikishan standing near the gate of his residence. Two bikes approach, and the pillion riders dismount, opening fire on Harikishan. Despite being hit, he manages to retreat inside and close the gates. Undeterred, the assailants persist in firing and attempting to open the gates.

In a surprising turn of events, a courageous woman enters the frame, brandishing an inverted coconut broom. Undaunted by the armed attackers, she charges at them, prompting them to hastily retreat. One of the shooters even fires at the woman, narrowly missing her. The four men swiftly escape on their bikes.

The identity of the brave woman remains unclear – whether she is a family member or a neighbor whose intervention potentially saved Harikishan's life. The footage captures her later entering the home to check on the victim. The incident underscores the perilous nature of the situation and the unexpected bravery displayed in the face of danger.

