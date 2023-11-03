Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana Election 2023: AIMIM to contest in nine Assembly constituencies, announces Asaduddin Owaisi

    As the election fervor escalates, Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the people to support AIMIM candidates in the constituencies they contest. He also emphasized the significance of voting for the Bahujan Republican Socialist Party (BRS) in the remaining seats.

    The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday (November 3) revealed its decision to contest in nine Assembly constituencies, expanding its reach in the upcoming elections. The party's chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, shared this decision, indicating the party's intent to broaden its political influence.

    While AIMIM already represents seven seats in the outgoing assembly, it has chosen to field candidates in two additional constituencies, Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills. As a prominent face of AIMIM and a legislator, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the younger brother of Asaduddin Owaisi, will contest from his existing Chandrayangutta segment.

    In Jubilee Hills, the Congress party has nominated former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin as its candidate, setting the stage for a competitive electoral battle in this constituency.

    AIMIM's journey in electoral politics dates back to 1989 when it began contesting Assembly polls in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. In its inaugural foray, AIMIM contested 35 seats, securing victory in four. After the formation of Telangana State, the party contested 35 seats and emerged victorious in seven of them. In the 2018 elections, AIMIM contested eight seats and clinched victory in seven, highlighting its growing presence and influence in the region.

