Telangana doctors make history with state's first successful penis reconstruction surgery

The doctors in Telangana's Hyderabad successfully performed the state’s first complete penis reconstruction surgery on a 19-year-old Somalian patient.

In a groundbreaking medical feat, doctors in Telangana's Hyderabad successfully performed the state’s first complete penis reconstruction surgery on a 19-year-old Somalian patient, according to a report in Telangana Today.

The young man from Somalia had lost his penis at the age of four due to complications following circumcision.

The complex 10-hour microvascular procedure, conducted at Medicover Hospitals, utilized a radial artery forearm flap to reconstruct the organ, restoring normal urination and sexual function.

Also read: Kerala Budget 2025: FM Balagopal announces plans to develop Vizhinjam as major transshipment port; Details

The surgical team, led by senior urologist Dr. AV Ravikumar and plastic surgeon Dr. Dasari Madhu Vinay Kumar, also placed a penile implant to enhance functionality.

The Somalian youth expressed gratitude towards Hyderabad doctors after the successful surgery. He said, "For years, I lived in emotional distress, feeling incomplete. Today, I have regained my identity, confidence, and a chance to lead a normal life."

The patient, who had previously sought treatment in multiple countries without success.



Also read: 'Lifetime Pani Puri for Rs 99,000': Nagpur vendor's offer goes viral, Netizens call it 'Baniya marketing'

Latest Videos