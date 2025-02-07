Telangana doctors make history with state's first successful penis reconstruction surgery

The doctors in Telangana's Hyderabad successfully performed the state’s first complete penis reconstruction surgery on a 19-year-old Somalian patient.

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

In a groundbreaking medical feat, doctors in Telangana's Hyderabad successfully performed the state’s first complete penis reconstruction surgery on a 19-year-old Somalian patient, according to a report in Telangana Today.

The young man from Somalia had lost his penis at the age of four due to complications following circumcision.

The complex 10-hour microvascular procedure, conducted at Medicover Hospitals, utilized a radial artery forearm flap to reconstruct the organ, restoring normal urination and sexual function.

The surgical team, led by senior urologist Dr. AV Ravikumar and plastic surgeon Dr. Dasari Madhu Vinay Kumar, also placed a penile implant to enhance functionality.

The Somalian youth expressed gratitude towards Hyderabad doctors after the successful surgery. He said, "For years, I lived in emotional distress, feeling incomplete. Today, I have regained my identity, confidence, and a chance to lead a normal life."

The patient, who had previously sought treatment in multiple countries without success.
 

