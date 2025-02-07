Kerala Budget 2025: FM Balagopal announces plans to develop Vizhinjam as major transshipment port; Details

Kerala Budget 2025: The Kerala budget outlines plans to transform Vizhinjam into a significant transshipment port, following the models of Singapore and Dubai.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala budget outlines plans for transforming Vizhinjam into a key transshipment port, inspired by the models of Singapore and Dubai, with a focus on export-import activities. Finance Minister KN Balagopal while presenting the full budget today said that the Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur Development Growth Triangle (VKPGT) project will lead to the expansion of NH 66, a new Greenfield NH 744 MC Road, a coastal highway, and railway tracks.

The Vizhinjam development is scheduled to be completed by 2028.

Furthermore, a new inland water transport corridor connecting Kovalam and Bekal will be created, with completion expected by 2026. KIIFB will allocate Rs 500 crore for inland water transport development. The finance minister also highlighted that the coastal road will be finished with private investments, and Vizhinjam will be developed as a major industrial hub.

