'Lifetime Pani Puri for Rs 99,000': Nagpur vendor's offer goes viral, Netizens call it 'Baniya marketing'

A Nagpur golgappa vendor’s Rs 99,000 lifetime pani puri offer has gone viral, sparking excitement and skepticism. Shared on Instagram, the deal raised doubts about feasibility and authenticity. While some praised the clever marketing, others questioned its practicality, calling it “Baniya marketing” and a possible scam.

In a country where street food is loved by millions, a golgappa vendor from Nagpur has taken the internet by storm with an offer that sounds too good to be true. The vendor is offering unlimited pani puri for life in exchange for a one-time payment of Rs 99,000.

According to the viral advertisement, anyone who pays Rs 99,000 upfront will never have to pay for pani puri again at the vendor’s stall. They can eat as many golgappas as they want, at any time, without any extra cost. The offer has left food lovers amazed, with many wondering if it’s a genuine deal or just a marketing gimmick.



After bans on Gobi and kebabs, is Karnataka govt also planning restrictions on panipuri? Here’s what we know

The unusual offer was shared by an Instagram page @marketing.growmatics, quickly gaining over 16,000 likes and sparking a flood of comments. Some users found the deal exciting, while others questioned its practicality.

A user humorously asked, “Is this offer valid for my lifetime or the vendor’s?” Another joked, “He knows no one will actually pay, but his marketing is done!”

Skeptical users also raised concerns about the vendor’s long-term plan. One comment read, “What if he shuts the shop or disappears after taking the money?” Another user called it “Baniya marketing”, referring to a clever business strategy.

Some even compared the offer to a financial scam, with a user commenting, “Laxmi Chit Fund wale ka baap” (the father of Laxmi Chit Fund). However, others praised the vendor’s creativity, with one remarking, “He’s a genius!”

While the deal sounds tempting, many users did the math and found it questionable. A commenter calculated, “At Rs 20 per plate and one plate a day, it’ll take 13.5 years to recover the money. And let’s be real, no one eats pani puri every day for 10+ years!”



Pani Puri sensation sweeps Minneapolis as locals relish the Indian street food delight; WATCH viral video

Despite the scepticism, the vendor has successfully caught people’s attention, proving that creative marketing can make even a small business go viral.

Golgappa, also known as pani puri, puchka, or gupchup, is one of India’s most loved street foods. Whether at weddings, markets, or parks, pani puri stalls are found everywhere. With this new “lifetime offer,” the humble snack is once again making headlines.

Latest Videos