A man was killed by his wife after a domestic argument in Kamareddy, Telangana. The victim, Kodanda Shivaji, was a daily wage labourer living with his wife Lakshmi and their two daughters. Police said the fight began over dinner and financial stress. Lakshmi allegedly attacked Shivaji with a sharp weapon, causing his death. She has been arrested.

A shocking case of domestic violence has come to light from Kamareddy district in Telangana, where a man was allegedly killed by his wife after an argument at home. The incident took place in Vambe Colony and has left local residents deeply disturbed. Police have identified the victim as Kodanda Shivaji, a daily wage labourer. He lived in a rented house with his wife, Lakshmi, and their two young daughters. The family depended on Shivaji's daily earnings for survival.

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Argument reportedly began over dinner

According to police and local sources, the couple got into an argument on Saturday night. The dispute reportedly started when Shivaji became upset over non-vegetarian food not being prepared at home.

During the argument, Shivaji is also said to have expressed frustration over the family's poor financial condition. As the discussion continued, tempers rose quickly, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

What began as a small disagreement soon turned into a serious fight inside their home.

Husband dies after sharp weapon attack

Police said Lakshmi allegedly attacked Shivaji with a sharp weapon kept in the house. He suffered a deep injury to his neck.

The wound proved fatal, and Shivaji died on the spot before help could arrive.

Neighbours informed the police after learning about the incident. Officers reached the house soon after and took control of the situation.

Wife taken into custody

Shivaji's body was sent for post-mortem examination. Lakshmi was taken into custody, and a case has been registered against her.

Kamareddy Circle Inspector Narahari confirmed the incident. He said police are investigating all aspects of the case to understand exactly what happened.

At present, domestic conflict appears to be the main reason behind the killing, though the investigation is still underway.

Two young daughters left behind

The tragedy has had a devastating impact on the couple's two daughters, who are only two years and one year old.

In a single night, they lost their father and saw their mother taken away by police.

Residents of the area said they were shocked by the sudden violence. Many described the family as financially weak and struggling to make ends meet.

A reminder of growing family stress

This case once again highlights how financial pressure and emotional stress can sometimes lead to tragic consequences.

Small arguments can quickly spiral out of control, especially when families are already under strain.

Police are continuing their investigation and are expected to record statements from neighbours and relatives.

The heartbreaking incident has left an entire neighbourhood saddened, while two little children now face an uncertain future.