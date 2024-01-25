Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana: Cop pulls woman protester by hair in Hyderabad, Kavitha demands apology (WATCH)

    BRS leader K Kavitha shared the video, condemning the Telangana Police for their high-handed behavior and demanding an unconditional apology. The footage shows two women cops riding a scooter while chasing a woman protester.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    A disturbing video capturing a woman being forcefully pulled by her hair by a female police officer has gone viral, sparking outrage. The incident occurred at Hyderabad's agricultural university in Rajendranagar.

    BRS leader K Kavitha shared the video, condemning the Telangana Police for their high-handed behavior and demanding an unconditional apology. The footage shows two women cops riding a scooter while chasing a woman protester. The pillion rider grabs the protester's hair while the scooter is in motion, causing her to fall.

    In response to the incident, Kavitha took to social media and said, "The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable."

    She called for an apology from the Telangana Police and urged the Human Rights Commission to take swift and strict action against those involved. The altercation took place during a student protest opposing the allocation of university land for a new high court building.

    The Telangana ABVP revealed that the woman pulled by the hair is an ABVP leader. They criticized the incident, emphasizing that the activist was peacefully protesting against the Telangana Government's allocation of educational institution land for a court building.

    The ABVP asserted that in the new Bharat, there would be zero tolerance for such acts against women, emphasizing the cultural respect for women in the country.

