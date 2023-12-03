Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: KTR of BRS seeks 5th victory against R Rudramma of BJP at Sircilla

Sircilla, a crucial assembly segment in Telangana, holds significance as KTR, the TRS working president, aims for a fourth consecutive term. As part of the Karimnagar district, KTR secured victories in 2014 and 2018. He faces competition from BJP's Smt. Rani Rudrama Reddy and INC's Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy. The constituency is under the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, won by the BJP in 2019.

Smt. Rani Rudrama Reddy from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy representing the Indian National Congress (INC), and the incumbent KTR from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Alongside these key contenders, several independent candidates are also in the fray.

