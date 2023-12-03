Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: KTR of BRS seeks 5th victory against R Rudramma of BJP at Sircilla

    Sircilla, a crucial assembly segment in Telangana, holds significance as KTR, the TRS working president, aims for a fourth consecutive term. As part of the Karimnagar district, KTR secured victories in 2014 and 2018. He faces competition from BJP's Smt. Rani Rudrama Reddy and INC's Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy. The constituency is under the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, won by the BJP in 2019.

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Sircilla seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    Sircilla, a crucial assembly segment in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, remains a focal point as the state gears up for the upcoming elections. The town, serving as the district headquarters of Rajanna Sircilla in Telangana, holds significance as Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, the current working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), vies for his fourth consecutive term representing the constituency.

    As one of the 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana state, Sircilla holds a pivotal role within the Karimnagar district and constitutes one of the seven assembly segments of the Karimnagar Parliament Seat.

    Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, known as KTR, has secured victories in both the 2014 and 2018 Assembly Elections, solidifying his position as a formidable candidate for the BRS.

    Smt. Rani Rudrama Reddy from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy representing the Indian National Congress (INC), and the incumbent KTR from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Alongside these key contenders, several independent candidates are also in the fray.

    The Sircilla Assembly constituency falls under the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar emerged victorious from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, defeating Boianapalli Vinod Kumar of the TRS with a margin of 89,508 votes.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 8:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Saja Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Saja?

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Saja Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Saja?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon