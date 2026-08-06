The IMD is implementing an X-Band Doppler Weather Radar in Pulpally, Wayanad, to strengthen weather monitoring for events like heavy rain. With a 100km range, it is expected to be commissioned by December 2026 to aid disaster management.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) is implementing an X-Band Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) project at Pulpally in Kerala's Wayanad district to strengthen weather monitoring and enhance the timely dissemination of warnings for extreme weather events, including heavy rainfall and cloudburst-like situations. According to an official release, the land for installation of the radar has been provided by Pazhassi Raja College, Pulpally, with the active coordination and support of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Radar Specifications and Operation

The X-Band Doppler Weather Radar will provide high-resolution weather surveillance covering a radius of approximately 100 km, with Pulpally as the centre of coverage. The radar will be manned, operated, and maintained by the IMD through its trained technical and meteorological personnel.

Commissioning Timeline and Benefits

The radar installation and associated infrastructure works are in the final stages. The X-Band Doppler Weather Radar is expected to be commissioned by the end of December 2026, subject to successful completion of all technical and operational acceptance tests. Once commissioned, the radar will significantly strengthen weather observation over Wayanad and adjoining regions, enabling more accurate and timely weather forecasts and early warnings to support disaster management agencies, district administrations, and the public, the release added.