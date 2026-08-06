Kashmiri youth activist Mussadiq draws a sharp contrast between the development, connectivity, and youth empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the alleged instability and lack of opportunities in PoJK.

J&K's Post-Article 370 Transformation Speaking in a video message, Mussadiq said the constitutional changes of August 2019 ushered in a new phase of development, connectivity and youth empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir, fundamentally altering the region's socio-economic landscape. "After the abrogation of Article 370, we have witnessed remarkable changes on the ground. There are no prolonged strikes, educational institutions function throughout the year, and young people have been able to focus on building their futures," he said.He said the return of normalcy has enabled students to pursue uninterrupted education while opening new avenues in employment, entrepreneurship, sports and skill development. "Our youngsters are securing employment and participating in skill development programmes that are preparing them for new careers. The focus has shifted from uncertainty to opportunity," he added. Infrastructure and Connectivity Highlighting the region's rapidly expanding infrastructure, Mussadiq pointed to landmark connectivity projects that have reshaped Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory. "Today, Kashmir is home to the world's highest railway arch bridge, and Vande Bharat trains are running through our mountains. These projects have improved connectivity, boosted tourism and strengthened economic growth," he said.According to the youth activist, improved infrastructure has accelerated investments, enhanced mobility and brought remote regions closer to mainstream economic activity, benefiting students, entrepreneurs and local communities alike. Contrast with Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir Drawing a comparison with Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mussadiq alleged that people across the Line of Control continue to face recurring unrest, weak infrastructure and disruptions to essential services. "If we compare this with PoJK, we continue to see disturbing images. Colleges do not function regularly, unrest persists and internet services are frequently disrupted, affecting education and the aspirations of young people," he claimed.He further alleged that inadequate connectivity and periodic communication restrictions continue to isolate several areas of PoJK, limiting educational, economic and employment opportunities for its residents. A New Direction for Youth "Our Kashmir is progressing today. After the abrogation of Article 370, the youth received a new direction and a shared sense of purpose. The era of prolonged shutdowns has ended, allowing students to concentrate on education, careers and innovation," he said.Reflecting on the Valley's turbulent past, Mussadiq said the region had witnessed years of violence and uncertainty that deeply affected ordinary families. "There was a time when parents had to carry the bodies of their children. Those painful days have ended. Today, our youth are representing India in academics, sports and international platforms," he said.As Jammu and Kashmir observes another anniversary of the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019, Mussadiq maintained that the region has witnessed significant progress in infrastructure, education, tourism, entrepreneurship and youth engagement. In contrast, he alleged that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to face developmental deficits and governance challenges under Pakistani control, leaving many residents without the opportunities now available to young people in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As Jammu and Kashmir marks the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmiri youth and peace activist Mussadiq has drawn a sharp contrast between the transformation witnessed in the Union Territory over the past few years and the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where he alleged that residents continue to grapple with instability, inadequate infrastructure and limited opportunities.Speaking in a video message, Mussadiq said the constitutional changes of August 2019 ushered in a new phase of development, connectivity and youth empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir, fundamentally altering the region's socio-economic landscape. "After the abrogation of Article 370, we have witnessed remarkable changes on the ground. There are no prolonged strikes, educational institutions function throughout the year, and young people have been able to focus on building their futures," he said.He said the return of normalcy has enabled students to pursue uninterrupted education while opening new avenues in employment, entrepreneurship, sports and skill development. "Our youngsters are securing employment and participating in skill development programmes that are preparing them for new careers. The focus has shifted from uncertainty to opportunity," he added.Highlighting the region's rapidly expanding infrastructure, Mussadiq pointed to landmark connectivity projects that have reshaped Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory. "Today, Kashmir is home to the world's highest railway arch bridge, and Vande Bharat trains are running through our mountains. These projects have improved connectivity, boosted tourism and strengthened economic growth," he said.According to the youth activist, improved infrastructure has accelerated investments, enhanced mobility and brought remote regions closer to mainstream economic activity, benefiting students, entrepreneurs and local communities alike.Drawing a comparison with Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mussadiq alleged that people across the Line of Control continue to face recurring unrest, weak infrastructure and disruptions to essential services. "If we compare this with PoJK, we continue to see disturbing images. Colleges do not function regularly, unrest persists and internet services are frequently disrupted, affecting education and the aspirations of young people," he claimed.He further alleged that inadequate connectivity and periodic communication restrictions continue to isolate several areas of PoJK, limiting educational, economic and employment opportunities for its residents."Our Kashmir is progressing today. After the abrogation of Article 370, the youth received a new direction and a shared sense of purpose. The era of prolonged shutdowns has ended, allowing students to concentrate on education, careers and innovation," he said.Reflecting on the Valley's turbulent past, Mussadiq said the region had witnessed years of violence and uncertainty that deeply affected ordinary families. "There was a time when parents had to carry the bodies of their children. Those painful days have ended. Today, our youth are representing India in academics, sports and international platforms," he said.As Jammu and Kashmir observes another anniversary of the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019, Mussadiq maintained that the region has witnessed significant progress in infrastructure, education, tourism, entrepreneurship and youth engagement. In contrast, he alleged that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to face developmental deficits and governance challenges under Pakistani control, leaving many residents without the opportunities now available to young people in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)