The CCEA has approved the development of the 135.871 km, 4-lane Guwahati-Tezpur Corridor in Assam at a cost of Rs 8970.20 crore. The project will include an Emergency Landing Facility and is expected to cut travel time by half.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved the development of 135.871 km, 4-lane access-controlled Guwahati-Tezpur Corridor of NH-15 in Assam. The project will be developed on Built-Operate -Transfer (BOT) Toll Mode at a total capital cost of Rs 8970.20 crore under NH(O).

According to the CCEA, the project envisages construction of an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) (4.9 Km.) in Tezpur Bypass, which has been finalised in coordination with IAF and would decongest existing NH-27 (East-West Corridor) on the south side of Brahmaputra river.

Project Details and Features

The project includes construction of 05 major bypasses of length 58.7 Km., thereby easing congestion on stretches passing through densely populated areas such as Baihata Chariali, Sipajhar, Kharupetia, Dekiajuli, Tezpur. In addition, the project has provision for 15 major bridges, 30 minor bridges, 19 flyovers, 01 elephant underpass (in Tezpur bypass). 46 underpasses and 19 flyovers with 210 Km. of service road will also be constructed as part of the project to maintain cross movement of traffic, as the project is proposed to be developed as access-controlled.

Expected Benefits and Impact

The project will increase average travel speeds by 100 per cent, reduce travel time to half, improve overall road safety, enhance fuel efficiency, and lower vehicle operating costs, thereby enhancing regional mobility and socio-economic development, CCEA said.

Boosting Regional Connectivity

The project will provide seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance connectivity to 08 PM Gati-Shakti Economic Nodes (08 Industrial Parks), 02 Social Nodes (02 Aspirational districts of Darrang and Udalguri), 03 Tourist Notes (Maa Kamakhaya Temple, Kaziranga National Park, Orang National Park) and 07 Logistic Nodes (03 Major Railway Stations, 02 Airports,02 Waterway Terminal), thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region. (ANI)