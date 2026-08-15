The Karnataka government has revised PUC certificate fees. The new rates are Rs 80 for two-wheelers/autos, Rs 150 for petrol/LPG/CNG cars, and Rs 200 for diesel vehicles. The hike is due to increased operational costs at testing centres.

The Karnataka government has revised the fees charged by authorised centres for issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, with the new rates applicable to all vehicle owners across the state.

New PUC Certificate Fees

According to the notification, the fee for two-wheelers has been increased from Rs 65 to Rs 80, while the testing charge for autorickshaws has gone up from Rs 75 to Rs 80. For petrol, LPG and CNG-powered cars, the PUC testing fee has been raised from Rs 115 to Rs 150. The fee for diesel vehicles has increased from Rs 160 to Rs 200.

Reason for Revision and Mandate Explained

PUC certificates are mandatory for all motor vehicles to certify that their emissions are within permissible limits under pollution norms. The tests are conducted at government-authorised centres across the state, and certificates are required to be renewed periodically. Transport department officials said the revision was made to account for increased operational costs at testing centres and to ensure better equipment and monitoring.

Impact and Compliance for Vehicle Owners

The revised fees are expected to affect vehicle owners across Bengaluru and other major cities, where PUC compliance checks are regularly carried out by traffic police. Failure to produce a valid PUC certificate can attract a fine under the Motor Vehicles Act. Vehicle owners have been advised to check the revised rates with authorised PUC centres before getting their vehicles tested. (ANI)