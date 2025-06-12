Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced Rs 1 crore compensation for families of those killed in the Air India AI171 crash. Medical costs for the injured will be fully covered, along with infrastructure aid for BJ Medical College.

In the wake of the devastating Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has announced a comprehensive relief package for victims and their families.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on plane crash

Tata Group, which owns Air India, will provide Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia compensation to the families of each person who lost their life in the tragic incident.

Chandrasekaran said, “This is an irreparable loss, and our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. Tata Group will extend every possible support to ease their pain.”

He also stated that the company will fully cover the medical expenses of those injured in the crash and ensure they receive all necessary care and long-term support. “We are committed to helping them recover physically and emotionally. Their wellbeing is our priority,” he added.

In addition to financial and medical assistance, Tata Sons will also contribute to strengthening local infrastructure. As part of this effort, the Group will support the construction of a new hostel at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, which is at the forefront of treating those injured in the crash.

This humanitarian response underscores Tata Group’s commitment to social responsibility and public welfare, especially during times of national tragedy. The group’s swift announcement comes as search and rescue operations continue at the crash site and medical teams work tirelessly to treat survivors.

Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was en route to London with 242 passengers and crew when it crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. 241 passengers are feared dead with one confirmed report of a lone survivor in one of the worst aviation tragedies in recent years.

The Air India plane crash

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew when it crashed shortly after taking off at 13:39 pm on Thursday. The plane plummeted into the hostel and residential quarters of doctors and medical staff at the BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital premises in a densely populated area of Ahmedabad.

Videos from the crash site show the horrifying aftermath, the charred bodies, burning wreckage, and smoke billowing from the debris.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G S Malik confirmed that rescue operations were still underway as of Thursday evening. The Army, Border Security Force (BSF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and local police are all involved in the large-scale rescue effort.

Several cars and vehicles parked near the medical college also caught fire.

Casualty details & nationalities

According to Air India, among the 242 onboard were:

169 Indian nationals

53 British nationals

7 Portuguese nationals

1 Canadian national

The British High Commission in India released a statement on X: “We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

The statement included a link to its travel advisory and reassured British nationals that efforts were ongoing to gather more information.

The Canadian High Commission also expressed its condolences, stating: “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims.”

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Lisbon said: “As per available information, seven Portuguese nationals were on board. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

They also provided an emergency contact number for assistance: +351 911 991 939.