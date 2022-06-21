Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tan Mann aur Bun ki Shakti: Amul's witty creative on International Yoga Day 2022

    Amul shared a quirky creative, adding a foodie twist to the International Yoga Day celebrations.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

    The world celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21. Since 2015, the United Nations has observed this day to raise awareness about the benefits of Yoga for physical and mental well-being. Yoga has become an extremely popular practice worldwide, particularly since the pandemic. Indians worldwide are commemorating and celebrating International Yoga Day 2022 by performing various asanas. Famous brands also wished their followers a happy occasion. Amul, a dairy brand, also shared a quirky creative, adding a foodie twist to the International Yoga Day celebrations.

    The trademark Amul girl performed two Yoga asanas in the adorable tweet. She was seen holding a burger bun with butter in one of the asanas while the other girl appeared to be tempted by it. "Tan Mann aur Bun ki Shakti," the creative read the headline. "Amul: Makes you flexible!" read the tagline.

     

    Amul's creativity on the occasion of International Yoga Day was widely praised online. Amul's topicals are frequently trending on social media and in print. Foodies also appreciate the brand's food-related puns and humour on current events. The brand is known for its witty and inventive takes on major news stories from cricket, Bollywood, and technology. Amul recently shared a fantastic topical on Internet Explorer being retired after 27 years. The post quickly went viral, receiving nearly 50k likes.

     

    "Tera mujhse hai pehe ka Internaata koi," Amul's witty caption read. They also made a play on Microsoft, calling it "Amul: Macro Soft Butter!"
     

