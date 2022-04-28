‘Yeh cheez badi hai Musk, Musk’: Amul’s quirky doodle on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

“Yeh cheez badi hai Musk, Musk,” read the banner on the cartoon. Amul went on to add, “Share it, don't have it Elon!”

The big news of the week was no doubt Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. And, dairy brand Amul seldom fails to impress netizens with their creative genius on social media platforms for its topical advertisements on trending topics and current events from around the world.

Time and again, the dairy giant's witty approach on each topic -- be it celebrity weddings, sports events, business takeovers or even wars -- has drawn attention and applause.

If you have been on social media lately, you are more than familiar with the news of Tesla CEO Elon Musk buying Twitter for a whopping USD 44 million. Now, Amul has made a cute doodle out of it.

The dairy giant shared a cartoon in which Musk is seen sitting on a table, next to a laptop, trying to feed something to a blue bird (the symbol of Twitter) using a spoon.

“Yeh cheez badi hai Musk, Musk,” read the banner on the cartoon. Amul went on to add, “Share it, don't have it Elon!”

The post has garnered over 3,700 likes on Instagram and tons of reactions. People loved the cute doodle and lauded the artist behind the creation.

This isn’t the first time Amul has taken a jibe at Mr Musk through its innovative and quirky sketches and topical advertisement. A week ago, when the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was expressing a desire to buy Twitter, Amul had come up with another cartoon on Musk. It showed Musk trying to woo a blue bird to get inside a cage. The banner read, “Elon flexes his Muskles?”

Elon Musk has acquired 100 per cent stake in Twitter after a deal was sealed for USD 44 million. Musk is set to bring many changes to the site, starting from introducing an edit button and maintaining free speech.