    'Alvida, KK': With black and white post, Amul pays an emotional tribute to singer

    Amul's official Twitter account shared the black and white image on Thursday. It includes two animated cartoons of the singer performing in front of an audience, along with the phrases, "Yaaron...Yeh pal, yaad aayenge. KK Alvida (1968-2022). Tribute to popular playback vocalist..." stated the caption on the post.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    Amul India published a new ad on Thursday that pays respect to famed Bollywood vocalist Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK. The singer died on Tuesday night at the age of 53 after suffering a major heart attack during a live performance at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha. He was taken to the CMRI hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Amu

    In the presence of family members and close friends from the music industry, the singer's last rituals were done today at Mumbai's Versova Hindu cremation.

    KK was well-known for songs such as "Tadap Tadap," "Beete Lamhein," "Aankhon Mein Teri," "It's The Time To Disco," and "Pal" and "Yaaron." He has performed numerous superhit Bollywood songs. Whether it was Khuda Jaane from the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno or Piya Aaye Na from the film Aashiqui 2, the singer's melodies captivated everyone's hearts. Pal, Tune maari entriyaan, Tadap tadap, Tu jo mila, Tu hi meri shab hai, and Gori gori were among the other superhit songs sung by the vocalist.

    KK was a multilingual singer who has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among others. According to sources, when the show was happening, the singer told the organisers that he wasn't feeling well, but he still performed. He then became ill and returned to the hotel. His health worsened, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

    (With PTI inputs)

