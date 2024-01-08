Tamil Nadu's heavy rainfall claims 9-year-old girl's life, 'Orange' alert in 8 districts

According to data released by the weather department, Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district recorded the highest rainfall at 24 cm, followed by Chidambaram in Cuddalore district at 23 cm, and Velankanni in Nagapattinam district at 22 cm.

In the wake of relentless rainfall engulfing Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its adjacent districts like Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, a heartbreaking incident occurred in Thiruvarur district. A wall collapse tragically claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl, R Monisha, a resident of Adambar village in Nannilam, highlighting the severity of the ongoing downpour.

The intensity of the rainfall prompted several districts, including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu, alongside Puducherry and Karaikal, to be placed under an 'orange' alert, as declared by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

Explaining the meteorological conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) highlighted the prevalence of strong Easterly/Northeasterly winds at lower tropospheric levels, creating favorable circumstances for moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal over Tamil Nadu, leading to the persistent rainfall.

According to data released by the weather department, Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district recorded the highest rainfall at 24 cm, followed by Chidambaram in Cuddalore district at 23 cm, and Velankanni in Nagapattinam district at 22 cm.

The rain, which commenced lightly on Sunday, intensified across various regions in the city late at night. The forecast indicates the likelihood of moderate rainfall with sporadic heavier showers in isolated areas of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Thanjavur, Pudukkotai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts.

In response to the inclement weather, authorities declared holidays for schools in Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ranipettai, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Karaikal, and Nagapattinam. Meanwhile, both schools and colleges were closed in Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Tiruvarur due to the heavy rainfall.