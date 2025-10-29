Annamalai accused DMK government of Rs 888 crore cash-for-jobs scam in Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. He alleged 2,538 posts were sold for Rs 35 lakh each, denying jobs to deserving candidates. Annamalai demanded a CBI probe.

BJP leader K Annamalai on Wednesday levelled allegations against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, claiming that the party has become synonymous with corruption. Annamalai cited two news articles in a post on X, and claimed that a "massive cash-for-jobs scam involving 2,538 posts in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department." According to the allegations, candidates were asked to pay bribes of Rs 35 lakh per post.

Annamalai stated that out of 1.12 lakh candidates who applied for the posts in early 2024, thousands of deserving young people were denied opportunities because they couldn't afford the hefty bribe. The BJP leader emphasised that this latest revelation is "not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern of systematic corruption under Chief Minister MK Stalin's governance".

Annamalai's allegations against MK Stalin

In a post on X, Annamalai said, "The DMK government under @MKStalin has become synonymous with one scam after another. The ED has now flagged yet another massive corruption scandal - a brazen cash-for-jobs scam involving 2,538 posts in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department, with bribes of Rs 35 lakh per post. Out of 1.12 lakh candidates who applied for 2,538 posts in early 2024, thousands of deserving young people who had studied hard and prepared diligently were denied opportunities because they couldn't afford the Rs 35 lakh bribe. The DMK government crushed their dreams & aspirations under the weight of its insatiable greed. This latest revelation of the ₹888 Crore scam is not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern of systematic corruption that has become the hallmark of Thiru @mkstalin's governance."

<br>The BJP leader further accused the DMK government of running a "corruption network", alleging that Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over appointment orders to candidates on August 6, 2025, while posing for photographs celebrating "job creation." However, Annamalai claimed that these positions were sold through an elaborate corruption network involving hawala networks.<br>Stating that the ED has flagged a "deep-rooted" and "systemic corruption network", Annamalai added that TN Minister KN Nehru's brother, N Ravichandran, and his True Value Homes (TVH) group are involved in the fraudulent case. Annamalai called for accountability from CM Stalin and his administration, demanding the CBI investigation, monitored by the judiciary.

"The bitter irony was that the TN CM, Thiru Stalin, himself handed over the appointment orders to these candidates on August 6, 2025. While he posed for photographs celebrating "job creation," the reality was that these positions had been sold through an elaborate corruption network involving hawala networks. The ED has flagged a "deep-rooted" and "systemic corruption network" within the Municipal Administration department that surfaced during the ED's investigation into a bank fraud case involving MA&WS Minister Thiru KN Nehru's brother, N Ravichandran, and his True Value Homes (TVH) group. The repeated exposure of major scams and systemic corruption under the DMK government demands immediate accountability from TN CM Thiru MK Stalin and his administration. Only a thorough CBI investigation, monitored by the judiciary, can ensure that those responsible for auctioning government jobs and looting public resources are held answerable and justice is served for the people of Tamil Nadu.", the post further reads.

Earlier, BJP leader K Annamalai welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to order a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede that occurred during a rally held by actor and TVK chief Vijay on September 27. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of 41 people and left many others injured. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)