A huge controversy has erupted after a video went viral from a student protest in Mumbai's Dadar. The video shows a policeman in plain clothes grabbing and dragging a young woman inappropriately. While the police tried to defend the officer, political leaders and others have slammed the act.

Mumbai: A video showing a plainclothes police officer grabbing and manhandling a female protestor during a student protest in Dadar has sparked a massive controversy in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police has tried to justify the officer's actions, but the criticism is only growing stronger.

The incident happened during a student protest in the city's Dadar area. In the video, the officer, who is not in uniform, can be seen improperly grabbing the young woman and dragging her. The incident has been called unacceptable by many. Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad questioned the police's actions, asking why a male officer was handling a female protestor this way instead of using women police personnel. She tagged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in her post, demanding action.

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However, the Mumbai Police defended the officer, saying the video was being circulated irresponsibly. According to their explanation, the officer was trying to move a male protestor when the woman jumped in between. They claimed the officer was looking in the opposite direction at that moment. The police also stated that senior officers had reviewed the video and found no fault on the officer's part.

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But this explanation was rejected by NCP leader Rohit Pawar. He questioned why the police officer didn't let go of the woman even after realising who he had grabbed. Pawar pointed out that a second part of the video clearly shows the officer looking at the woman while still holding her hand. This is the second day in a row that the Mumbai Police has been caught in a controversy. Just a day earlier, another police officer was suspended for threatening to frame protestors in a fake drug case.