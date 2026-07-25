The YSRCP will hold a statewide protest in Andhra Pradesh on July 28. The party is demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and a 'scam' in the DSC recruitment process, criticizing the current government's lack of response.

YSRCP Announces Protest, Demands CBI Probe

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday announced a state-wide protest on July 28 to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process.

Addressing the media, YSRCP General Secretary Jupudi Prabhakar said, "While the Centre has yielded to the protests by students and civil societies on NEET irregularities, the coalition government has shown no concern and failed to answer the pointed questions raised by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. We will protest statewide on behalf of students and youth seeking a CBI probe into the irregularities in the DSC process from notification to recruitment level as was exposed by us at various levels."

The party alleged that a "scam" is evident in the DSC process, claiming that government orders (GOs) were issued to accommodate a favoured few before the exams and subsequently cancelled after recruitment. Prabhakar noted that despite raising this issue repeatedly, the state administration has failed to respond or address the concerns.

Concerns Over Student Welfare Schemes

The YSRCP leader also highlighted the plight of students regarding welfare schemes and further criticised the implementation of the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme. "Students are bearing the brunt, with the fees reimbursement dues not being cleared, and even the Talliki Vandanam scheme has been shoddy, with the number of beneficiaries being drastically cut and the promised amount not being given. We demand that the full data of Talliki Vandanam be made public on the amount released and the number of beneficiaries, and the comparison with the previous scheme will give a full picture," Prabhakar added.

Accusations of Government Silence on Law and Order

In addition to educational grievances, the YSRCP also accused the state government of remaining silent on serious law and order issues, including custodial deaths and atrocities against Dalits and weaker sections, even after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had continuously been highlighting these issues for the past two years.

Reiterating the party's stance, the General Secretary said, "YSRCP will stand by the students, youth and other sections and will be the voice of the people." (ANI)