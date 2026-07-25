Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike over the NEET paper leak and slammed critics questioning his sincerity. After losing 11kg, he questioned if he needed to prove his commitment to the students' cause.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday hit out at critics questioning his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike held in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. In a video message shared on social media, Wangchuk questioned why his commitment to the cause needed a character certificate.

"After 26 days of fasting for the sake of students, losing 11 kilograms of body weight in which I have also lost muscle mass and my organs and brain reached the verge of irreversible damage, and doing all this in the scorching heat of Delhi after coming from the bitter cold of Ladakh, do I have to seek a character certificate from anyone about how sacred my fast was, about whose hands I broke it at, or whether I made a deal or not?... Shame on a country that produces such minds, from which such vile thoughts spring. I don't blame anyone because most of you lack knowledge of what circumstances I have been through, what my family has been through in the past week or two... So before listening to anyone, be sure to look at their background. Do they hold any grudges? Are they from a political party that has grudges against another political party, or are they a neutral person? If they are neutral, then definitely listen to them...," he said in a video. AFTER 26 DAYS OF HUNGER DO I NEED TO PROVE MY SINCERITY !!! Do please watch and help spread the word. Find the full 22 minutes video on my YouTube Channel: Sonam Wangchuk pic.twitter.com/6CO3tjZsSD — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 24, 2026

Fast Ends After Government's Written Assurance

Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike on Friday after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework. He ended his hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital.

In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk informed that Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited him to provide the necessary guarantees. Wangchuk further revealed that while verbal assurances were offered earlier, he insisted on a formal document, leading to a two-day delay in ending his protest.

CJP Demands Education Minister's Resignation

Meanwhile, after a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)