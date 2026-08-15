Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay announced a gold ring gift scheme for newborns, launching September 15 at a cost of ₹755.83 crore, during his first Independence Day address at Fort St George. He stressed anti-corruption, cooperation with the Centre, and continuation of Amma Canteens and the Breakfast Scheme.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay used his first Independence Day address at Fort St George in Chennai on Saturday to put a date and budget on a new welfare rollout: a gold ring gift scheme for newborns will begin on September 15 with an estimated outlay of ₹755.83 crore.

He hoisted the Tricolour at the state Secretariat in Chennai to mark the 80th Independence Day, saying his government would continue to oppose policies that, in its view, undermine the state's rights, while maintaining administrative cooperation with the Union government. “Administratively, we are cooperating with the Central Government, but ideologically, we continue to oppose its policies.”

## Gold ring scheme to start September 15

"Eliminating corruption is equivalent to freedom; the govt is working towards that goal. We will defeat forces against our govt, conspiracies against our govt. On September 15, gold ring gift scheme for newborns will be launched at a cost of ₹755.83 cr,"

“It is our duty to protect Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption. That is what our government is working towards. I sincerely thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to hoist the national flag on the 80th Independence Day at this 376-year-old fort and deliver the Independence Day message.”

Gold ring scheme to start September 15

“We are working towards establishing a truly honest and transparent administration. There should be no compromise when it comes to public life.”

## Anti-graft push and welfare continuity

He said steps had been taken to prevent “Government's revenue going to private individual”, alongside ongoing efforts to curb graft across departments.

“We are continuing the good schemes introduced by the previous government. Amma Unavagam (Amma Canteens) scheme introduced by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa continues to function. The Breakfast Scheme is also continuing.”

“It has been three months since our government came to power. In these three months, crop loans taken by farmers have been waived, and 717 TASMAC liquor shops have been closed.”

Anti-graft push and welfare continuity

Actor Trisha, Vijay's father Chandrasekhar and Tamil Nadu Ministers attended the Independence Day function.

“We have all cast our votes. You have elected your brother and made me the Chief Minister. From now on, all of you must continue to stand with our government. Only then will we be able to take good schemes and initiatives to the people.”

“I, and everyone here, are servants of the people. We will defeat the forces and conspiracies working against our government.”