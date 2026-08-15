Goa CM Pramod Sawant hoisted the Tricolour at his residence in Panaji for the 80th Independence Day. The celebrations across Goa are part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and events commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hoisted the Tricolour at his official residence in Panaji on Saturday on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

Sawant unfurled the national flag as Goa joined the rest of the country in celebrating Independence Day and paying tribute to the freedom fighters who contributed to India's struggle for independence.

The flag-hoisting ceremony at the Chief Minister's official residence was part of the Independence Day celebrations being held across Goa, with government offices, institutions and public places observing the national occasion.

Nationwide Celebrations

The 80th Independence Day is being celebrated across the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and patriotic events.

Several political leaders also marked the occasion by hoisting the national flag at their residences.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoisted the Tricolour at his residence in New Delhi and extended Independence Day greetings to the people. He urged citizens to "live for the country" by performing their duties with dedication and honesty and treating their work as service to the nation.

The Prime Minister led the national Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where he hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation.

The 2026 celebrations also mark 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram', with the song being given a prominent place in this year's programme.

Across states and Union Territories, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, Governors and other public representatives participated in flag-hoisting ceremonies and Independence Day programmes.

This year's Independence Day celebrations are also being marked through the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Goa's Patriotic Initiatives

Sawant recently extended his greetings to Goans, Indians and the Indian diaspora on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

Earlier, Sawant also flagged off a Tiranga Rally in Panaji as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and events commemorating 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram.

The Chief Minister's flag-hoisting at his official residence forms part of the wider Independence Day celebrations across Goa, with government institutions, schools, public organisations and citizens participating in programmes centred on patriotism, national unity and remembrance of the country's freedom struggle. (ANI)