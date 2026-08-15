Police personnel at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya marked the 80th Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolour. The ceremony included saluting the flag, singing the national anthem, and exchanging sweets among the personnel.

The Tricolour was hoisted at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya on Saturday as police personnel marked the 80th Independence Day with patriotic spirit.

Independence Day Ceremony Details

The national flag was unfurled at the police station as personnel gathered for the Independence Day ceremony.

Police officials saluted the Tricolour during the flag-hoisting ceremony, marking the national occasion with a traditional display of respect for the national flag.

The national anthem was also sung at the police station following the flag-hoisting ceremony, with police personnel participating in the proceedings.

The Independence Day celebrations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station also included the exchange of sweets among the personnel.

The celebrations brought together members of the police force at the station as they observed the national occasion.

The national flag flew above the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station, with a police personnel standing on the rooftop and saluting the flag.

Wider Celebrations and Significance

The ceremony was held as Ayodhya, along with the rest of the country, celebrated the 80th Independence Day.

Government offices, police stations and other institutions across Uttar Pradesh organised flag-hoisting ceremonies to commemorate the day.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station is located in the area associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex, making the flag-hoisting ceremony there a notable part of the Independence Day observances in Ayodhya.

A Nationwide Tradition

The celebrations reflected the participation of the police force in the nationwide Independence Day programmes.

Police personnel across the country traditionally mark the occasion through flag-hoisting ceremonies, saluting the national flag and singing the national anthem.

Independence Day marks the anniversary of India gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

The 80th Independence Day is being observed with ceremonies and programmes across the country, with citizens and institutions paying tribute to the freedom fighters and remembering the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle.

(ANI)