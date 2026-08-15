Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar launched 'Your era: A new era' to make students future-ready. Key initiatives include introducing AI education from Class VI, free 'Coding Gurukul' classes, a new AI University, and upgrading 1000 government schools.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday announced a major push to make the state's students future-ready with new AI and digital education initiatives. Calling it "Your era: A new era," the Chief Minister said the government is designing a wide range of programs to prepare today's youth to compete successfully on the global stage and shape a new future for themselves.

Major AI and Digital Initiatives

AI education will be introduced from Class VI onwards in all schools across the state. Two major initiatives, including AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukul, were announced. Free 'Coding Gurukul' special classes will provide every student an opportunity to learn AI and coding skills. The state's first public AI University will be established in Bengaluru. AI Certificate Courses will commence by January 2027. AI Hubs will be set up across Karnataka to expand access to AI training and innovation.

Upgrading School Education

The Chief Minister stressed that improving the quality of school education is of utmost importance. Over the next two years, 1,000 government schools will be developed into Karnataka Public Schools with modern infrastructure, bilingual education, digital classrooms, vocational education and student transportation under one roof from LKG to Class XII. The initiative will benefit nearly 10 lakh students, he said.

He also noted that free bus travel has been extended to school and college students across the state, with more than 6 lakh free bus passes already issued.

The government said the initiatives are aimed at equipping Karnataka's youth with 21st-century skills and bridging the digital divide.

Independence Day Celebrations

Earlier, Shivakumar attended the Independence Day celebrations held at the Congress office in Bengaluru. KPCC President BK Hariprasad hoisted the national flag there on the occassion. Along with the Chief Minister, former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, party leaders, and Congress workers participated in the programme. (ANI)