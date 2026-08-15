On the 80th Independence Day, RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale in Kolkata and Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur hoisted the Tricolour. Hosabale called for national unity, while Bhagwat explained the flag's symbolism of sacrifice, purity, and prosperity.

RSS Gen Secy calls for national unity in Kolkata

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday hoisted the Tricolour at the RSS office in Kolkata on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and called on people to contribute towards the nation's development and uphold its unity, integrity and security.

Speaking to the reporters after the event, Hosabale said, "Everyone should pledge today to protect the unity, integrity and security of the nation and empower it in every way." Emphasising the role of citizens in nation-building, he added, "Everyone should contribute to the development of the nation and fulfil the aspirations of the freedom fighters..."

Mohan Bhagwat explains significance of Tricolour in Nagpur

Earlier in the day, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat also hoisted the Tricolour at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and said the national flag reminds citizens of the values of "sacrifice, dutifulness and knowledge".

Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said, "This is a matter of pride and excitement for all of us. If we count 1857, for 90 years, we have made sacrifices in various ways and our forefathers gave us the freedom to do so. The pride of that sacrifice is in our hearts."

'Kesariya Ranga symbol of sacrifice'

Explaining the significance of the saffron colour of the national flag, he said, "The Kesariya Ranga is a symbol of dutifulness, knowledge and sacrifice." Bhagwat said, "The way a nation gains independence through hard work, and after independence, it becomes prosperous and secure, this Kesariya Ranga reminds us of the need for sacrifice."

'White colour of purity'

He further said, "By doing this, by living a life of sacrifice, by living a life of dutifulness, knowledge, peace prevails in society and the mind becomes pure. This is the white colour of purity."

'Green for prosperity, unity in diversity'

Referring to the green colour of the Tricolour, Bhagwat said, "We get the third colour of prosperity." On the importance of unity, he said, "When we are different as individuals, our thoughts will also be different. Everything will be fine. But this is the expression of unity. This is the expression of unity." (ANI)