Delhi traffic police are enforcing GRAP-IV rules at borders, issuing 2,686 PUCC fines and 422 fines for non-BS6 vehicles. Amid 'severe' air quality, authorities are cracking down on industrial and construction violators to curb pollution.

Delhi's traffic police have implemented large-scale arrangements at the city's borders to enforce GRAP-IV rules, collecting 2,686 fines so far.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Traffic Police Crackdown at Borders

Additional CP Traffic Dinesh Kumar Gupta told ANI that since the GRAP Stage-IV rules were implemented in the capital, large-scale traffic arrangements have been made around the clock at major and minor borders to ensure compliance with regulations.

Gupta said they have, to date, collected approximately 2,686 fines for PUCC violations and 422 fines for BS6 vehicles. He also mentioned that efforts are underway to raise awareness among the public in neighbouring states through social media and government advertisements about GRAP Stage-IV rules.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, he said, "Ever since the GRAP-4 rules have been implemented, we have deployed our staff at all Delhi borders. We have made large-scale traffic arrangements to ensure compliance with GRAP-4 rules. In the last 24 hours, we have cut approximately 2,686 PUCC challans (fines) and approximately 422 challans (fines) for vehicles below BS6. Vehicles not registered in Delhi are not permitted to enter. We inspect approximately 5,000 vehicles; non-compliant cars are returned, and those not meeting GRAP-4 rules are sent back. In many borders, including major and minor ones, staff are deployed around the clock." The rules restrict older commercial vehicles, including BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles, from entering or operating in Delhi-NCR. Vehicles that meet BS6 standards or run on clean fuels such as CNG, LNG, or electricity are permitted.

He added, "At major borders, staff are deployed in larger numbers due to heavy traffic; minor borders have fewer staff, but there is around-the-clock deployment. We have at atleast 500 personnel from the Delhi Traffic Police. We have deployed them with our own traffic police. We have ensured a complete arrangement. We have held coordination meetings with neighbouring states and briefed them on raising public awareness to prevent entry into the border area and avoid congestion. We also have our signboards at the borders, and we have informed them via social media. The government is also running its own advertisements to educate the public on the GRAP-4 rules and which vehicles are prohibited from entering. We are trying to minimise public discomfort."

Severe Air Quality Triggers GRAP-IV

CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in Delhi-NCR. On Saturday night, many regions of Delhi were engulfed by a toxic smog layer. The AQI (Air Quality Index) in the AIIMS area was found to be 397, and classified as 'very poor' by the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). The AQI also went beyond 400, with the Akshardham area having an AQI of 423, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board)

Multi-Pronged Enforcement Drive Launched

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Government of Delhi has intensified its on-ground enforcement drive to curb air pollution under GRAP Stage IV, targeting all primary pollution sources through coordinated multi-departmental action, a press release stated.

Industrial and Construction Violations

A total of 3052 inspections have been conducted across industrial areas, redevelopment industrial clusters and non-conforming areas. Of these, 251 industries in industrial zones, 181 in redevelopment zones, and 180 in non-conforming areas were found non-compliant, leading to closure and sealing actions now underway against 612 units, with proceedings initiated against others.

Delhi Environment Minister stated, "Despite GRAP-IV restrictions, certain construction sites and industrial units continue to disregard pollution control norms. We have made this absolutely clear: any construction activity observed anywhere in Delhi during GRAP-IV will invite a ceiling and legal action. Our enforcement teams are on the ground, and accountability will be fixed on local officers where violations are found."

In his statement, the Minister also urged builders and industrial operators violating emergency air-quality regulations. "If any illegal or unauthorised construction is found underway in Delhi during GRAP-IV, immediate sealing will follow. The same will apply to industries operating without valid emission control measures. Authorisation does not mean exemption; every unit must operate strictly within pollution norms, or face closure."

Vehicular Emissions Campaign

The Government has also stepped up its campaign on vehicular emissions, with over 1 lakh PUCC (Pollution Under Control Certificates) issued in the past three days as enforcement drives intensified across Delhi. Multi-agency checks by Delhi Traffic Police, Transport Department (Enforcement), and ANPR-based teams resulted in a substantial number of challans against vehicles without valid PUCC and for GRAP violations. In total, over 12,000 challans were issued in three days, and over 16,000 vehicles were checked to ensure compliance.

In the past three days, 16,896 vehicles were checked across Delhi, and 1,492 non-compliant vehicles were returned as part of intensified GRAP-IV enforcement against polluting vehicles.

Call for Accountability and Cooperation

To ensure accountability, area engineers and district officers have been directed to maintain real-time oversight and to be personally accountable for violations detected within their jurisdictions. Simultaneously, teams have been deployed to verify compliance among industrial units identified in recent surveys. This enhanced enforcement drive covers four pollution fronts- vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and waste burning- ensuring that no segment contributing to Delhi's air pollution remains unchecked.

"Delhiites deserve clean air, and we must work together to achieve that," added Sirsa. "We will protect the city's environment at any cost. Those defying GRAP-IV norms are directly harming public health, and we won't allow that to happen."

The Government of Delhi continues to urge citizens, industry owners, institutions, and construction agencies to fully comply with pollution control measures and support the collective effort to safeguard the national capital's air quality. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)