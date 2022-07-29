Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SWR introduces five MEMU express special trains to reach Bengaluru airport; know details here

    The rate for the Bengaluru Airport Express train is set at Rs 30 - Rs 35 per head, making this a significantly cheaper commute option for passengers. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    The South Western Railway (SWR) introduces five new MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains on Friday, July 29, to make the commute between the city and the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) easier and cheaper for frequent flyers in Bengaluru.

    MEMU trains are electric multiple unit trains that travel across India on short and medium-distance routes. On Twitter, the SWR announced the new trains, writing, "To provide additional connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, #Bengaluru, additional MEMU U/R Express Special services are introduced as detailed below."

     

    The rate for the Bengaluru Airport Express train is set at Rs 30 - Rs 35 per head, making this a significantly cheaper commute option for passengers. This compares to the BMTC Vayu Vajra's average fare of around Rs 230 and ride-hailing app fares that can reach up to Rs 600 or more.

    The SWR had delayed using the Yelahanka-Devanahalli-Chikkaballapur line due to operational issues. The electrification of this section was completed nearly four months ago and is now being used to run services to KIA for the first time.

    Know about the five new trains:
    1) 06531/06532 KSR Bengaluru City-Devanahalli-KSR Bengaluru
    2) 06533/06534 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Devanahalli
    3) 06535/06536 Devanahalli-Cantonment-Devanahalli
    4) 06537/06538 Devanahalli-Cantonment -Devanahalli
    5) 06539/06540 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Devanahalli

    These trains will operate six days a week, with no Sunday service. They will all come to a halt approximately 3.5 kilometres away from KIA. The airport's operator, the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), built this halt station to make commuting easier for airport employees and passengers. In addition, the BIAL operates a free shuttle service between the halt station and the airport terminal.

    The SWR has introduced trains to the KIA for the second time. Its first attempt to launch five pairs of DEMU - Diesel Electric Multiple Unit - trains to the airport in 2021 was cancelled due to a lack of takers.
     

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
