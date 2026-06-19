A viral video from Miami’s Zoological Wildlife Foundation shows chimp Limbani consoling a man pretending to cry. His tender gestures of empathy, including hugs and kisses, have captivated millions without revealing all details.

A heartwarming video featuring a chimpanzee named Limbani has gone viral, drawing admiration from animal lovers worldwide. The clip shows Limbani consoling a man who pretends to cry, offering gestures of empathy that have touched millions.

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The video was shared on Limbani’s Instagram page ‘limbanizwf,’ where he has already built a following of more than 700,000. In the reel, a man sits inside Limbani’s enclosure and feigns sadness. The chimp approaches, climbs onto his back, and gently pats his shoulder.

When the man continues to act upset, Limbani moves in front of him and embraces him warmly. The man hugs back, and the chimp adds a kiss on the cheek. In a final tender gesture, Limbani wipes away the man’s tears with his finger.

Viral Sensation With Global Reach

The caption accompanying the post read: “The love that Limbani has for his loved ones is unconditional and pure. Our cute boy has a heart full of empathy, understanding and support. There’s nothing a hug from Limbani can’t fix.”

The video has since racked up over 1.8 million views and 174,000 likes. Viewers praised the chimp’s affectionate nature, noting how his actions reflected empathy and understanding.

Limbani, who lives at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami, Florida, has become an internet sensation. His videos often highlight his playful personality and affectionate bond with humans, making him a favorite among followers.

Social media users expressed admiration for the chimp’s behavior, calling it a reminder of the emotional depth animals can display. Many noted how his gestures mirrored human compassion, reinforcing the bond between people and animals.