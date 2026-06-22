Why did a crowded Delhi market turn into a viral flashpoint? A student was harassed, a man was confronted, and police are now investigating. The incident has sparked outrage and raised questions about public safety.

A disturbing incident at Delhi’s Karol Bagh market has gone viral after a man was caught harassing a 12th standard student in a crowded public space.

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Witnesses said the man repeatedly followed the student and attempted to touch her from behind. Another individual noticed the behavior, recorded it as proof, and then confronted the accused. The video shows the man being thrashed and warned never to repeat such an offense.

Video Sparks Police Action

The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread condemnation. Delhi Police confirmed they are looking into the matter and said appropriate action will follow once the investigation is complete.

Authorities are examining the video evidence and statements from those present at the market. The case has highlighted concerns about harassment in crowded public areas and the role of bystanders in intervening.

Public Reaction

The incident has triggered strong reactions online, with many praising the individual who stepped in to protect the student. Others have called for stricter enforcement and awareness campaigns to ensure safety in busy marketplaces.

Police said further details will be shared once the inquiry progresses.