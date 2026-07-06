Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the 'Swachh Hawa, Swasth Delhi' project, a seven-year initiative aimed at tackling air pollution in the national capital. Backed by the World Bank, the Rs 8,300-crore project will focus on reducing emissions, strengthening air quality monitoring, and improving public health.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a seven-year project, ‘Swachh Hawa, Swasth Delhi’ to fight air pollution in the national capital. The World Bank-funded ₹8,300 crore initiative would aim at lowering emissions, boosting air quality monitoring and promoting public health.

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₹8,300 crore project to continue till 2033

The project would be implemented in all the districts of Delhi from September 2026 to August 2033. “The World Bank will finance 65% of the project cost with the Delhi government contributing 35%. A session of government agencies and World Bank officials is planned on July 10 for finalising the implementation roadmap.

TARGET MAJOR POLLUTION SOURCES

The effort focuses on the largest pollution sources in Delhi including automotive emissions, road dust, building and demolition debris, industrial pollution, solid waste management, water pollution and increasing green cover. Also, it attempts to speed up the implementation of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Advanced Monitoring & Push to EV

The government would construct a Project control Unit (PMU), set up state-of-the-art air quality monitoring equipment, develop an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), and enhance data-driven pollution control. Measures also include phasing out outdated polluting cars, encouraging electric vehicles, improving public transit and updating the Pollution Under Control (PUC) monitoring system.

Organ Donation System and Digital Health

CM Rekha Gupta, on a visit to the Lajpat Nagar Colony Hospital, also spoke about the government’s healthcare initiatives. Delhi currently has digital patient data and online appointments in government hospitals, and is establishing a single emergency bed availability platform integrating public and private hospitals, she added. Besides, the government will also develop an exclusive digital platform for organ donation to promote organ donation services.