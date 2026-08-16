Heavy floods in Odisha have affected lakhs of people, with over 100,000 evacuated to relief camps. Mayurbhanj district is under a serious threat, and the IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Heavy flooding triggered by overflowing river networks has affected lakhs of people across hundreds of villages in multiple districts of Odisha. Local administrations and disaster response teams have shifted over one lakh affected residents to secure relief camps, where authorities are distributing essential supplies including food, drinking water, and medical aid.

Statewide, floods affected around 2.70 lakh people across hundreds of villages in several districts, linked to the Baitarani, Brahmani, Salandi, Jalaka, and Budhabalanga river systems. Authorities have evacuated over 1 lakh people to relief camps, providing food, water, medical aid, and other essentials.

Multiple response teams, including ODRAF and NDRF units, are deployed for rescue and relief. While water levels in some rivers have begun to recede in places, the fresh weather system has prompted high alerts, with district collectors directed to stay vigilant through August 18.

Mayurbhanj on High Alert Amid New Weather System

Mayurbhanj district in Odisha remains under a serious flood threat on Sunday as continuous heavy rainfall and rising river levels continue to affect low-lying areas, even as a fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal raises the risk of more intense downpours in the coming days.

IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj on August 16-17, escalating to a red alert for extremely heavy rain on August 17-18. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also possible, with some areas potentially receiving over 20 cm in 24 hours.

The low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha coast has intensified into a well-marked system and is likely to concentrate into a depression within 24 hours, moving northwestwards.

Widespread Inundation in Northern Odisha

Flood conditions remain grim in Mayurbhanj, part of the broader impact across northern Odisha districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Keonjhar. Swollen rivers such as the Budhabalanga and its tributaries have inundated villages, farmland, and roads.

Earlier this week, blocks including Betnoti, Badasahi, Rasgobindapur, and Morada faced flood-like situations, with waterlogging in multiple gram panchayats, traffic disruptions on key roads and bridges (including stretches with 2-4 feet of water), and water entering low-lying parts of Baripada town.

Advisory for Residents

Residents in vulnerable areas of Mayurbhanj are advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel on flooded roads, and follow official updates as more heavy rain is expected. (ANI)