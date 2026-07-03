Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 35th Annual Mango Festival 2026 at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri. She highlighted the mango's role as an emotional symbol deeply connected with Indian culture and urged citizens to attend the three-day event.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the three-day 35th Annual Mango Festival 2026, organised by the Delhi Tourism Department at Dilli Haat in Janakpuri and said that the mango is not only the "King of Fruits" but also an emotional symbol deeply connected with Indian culture. Cabinet Ministers Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present on the occasion.

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Mango: An Emotional and Cultural Symbol

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister said that the mango is not only the "King of Fruits" but also an emotional symbol deeply connected with Indian culture, family traditions and countless childhood memories. She said that festivals such as the Mango Festival serve as an important platform for connecting the younger generation with these cherished experiences and India's rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister stated that bringing together diverse varieties of mangoes from across the country at one venue and providing people with an opportunity to taste them is a commendable initiative towards promoting India's agricultural and cultural heritage. She appealed to the people of Delhi, especially children and families, to visit the festival in large numbers and enjoy the celebrations.

She further said that today the Indian mango is not merely a fruit or a gift but has become a symbol of India's cultural identity. Owing to their superior quality and global popularity, Indian mangoes have strengthened the country's image worldwide. She added that "Mango Diplomacy" has also provided a new dimension to India's cultural and diplomatic relations across the globe, a release added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Delhi Government's Tourism Department is continuously working towards developing the national capital into one of the country's leading tourism and cultural destinations.

CM's Message on X

Taking to X, CM Gupta wrote, "The season of mangoes is, in truth, the season of childhood's return. Every mango brings with it a sliver of sunshine and an afternoon from childhood. Today, along with Cabinet colleagues Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Kapil Mishra, I inaugurated the Mango Festival at INA Haat in Janakpuri. I urge all Delhi residents to come to this festival with their families. Just as Delhi is the confluence of all of India, here the mangoes from across the country, gathered in one place, introduce India's diversity and sweetness." आम का मौसम दरअसल बचपन के लौट आने का मौसम होता है। हर आम अपने साथ धूप का एक टुकड़ा और बचपन की एक दोपहर लेकर आता है। आज कैबिनेट सहयोगी श्री आशीष सूद जी, श्री मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा जी और श्री कपिल मिश्रा जी के साथ जनकपुरी स्थित INA हाट में मैंगो फेस्टिवल का शुभारंभ किया। मैं सभी… pic.twitter.com/aREEzffBAO — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) July 3, 2026

Boosting Delhi's Tourism

Further, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that mango growers from across the country are participating in the festival. Visitors will not only get the opportunity to taste a wide range of mangoes but will also learn about mango cultivation, production techniques and different varieties. He said the festival offers children and families a unique opportunity to both enjoy mangoes and learn about them.

Mishra further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi is being transformed from a transit city into a major tourist destination. A Religious Tourism Circuit is being developed to promote spiritual tourism. The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation has launched Double-Decker Bus Services, while the Delhi Darshan Bus Service has also been revived. Following the monsoon season, an international-standard cruise experience on the Yamuna River will also be introduced for residents and tourists. These initiatives will provide a new identity to Delhi tourism and offer visitors from India and abroad exciting new attractions to explore.

Festival Highlights and Mango Diversity

The festival showcases over 400 varieties of mangoes, including Husnara, Rataul, Ramkela, Kesar, Mallika, Amrapali, Fazli, Hathi Jhool and many other renowned varieties. Some mangoes are as small as grapes, while others are as large as papayas, reflecting the extraordinary diversity of mangoes found in India.

Mangoes are a rich source of beta-carotene, which is converted into Vitamin A in the body and offers several health benefits. Mango growers from various states across India are displaying their finest produce. Many of these varieties are the result of decades of careful selection, grafting and experimentation by traditional farming families.

India's Rich Mango Heritage

The festival also highlights the valuable contributions of agricultural scientists and horticultural institutions in conserving and developing superior and new mango varieties. As per the release, Mango cultivation in the Indian subcontinent is believed to have a history of nearly 4,000 years. India is the world's largest producer of mangoes, accounting for nearly half of global production. Of the approximately 1,500 known mango varieties worldwide, nearly 1,000 varieties are found in India, a release added.

Key Participants

The festival features active participation from mango growers, agricultural universities, research institutions, government departments and farmer organisations. Prominent participants include the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (Pusa), ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (Lucknow), Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (Pantnagar), Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (Hisar), Directorate of Horticulture (Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh), Bihar Agricultural University (Sabour, Bhagalpur), Kisan Mango Society, Earth Mango Society, Malihabad Mango Farmer Producer Company Limited, Society for Conservation of Mango Diversity, Awadh Agritech (Malihabad), and leading mango growers Tariq Mustafa, Rambir, Akhlaq Ali, Mohammad Shahid and Mohammad Junaid.

Competitions and Family Attractions

The popular attraction "Sau Hai Daam, Jitne Khao Aam" ("Pay ₹100, Eat as Many Mangoes as You Can") continues to draw enthusiastic participation. Visitors can also purchase fresh mangoes, processed mango products, mango-based food items and mango saplings.

One of the festival's biggest attractions is the separate Mango Eating Competitions organised for men and women. In addition, the festival features cultural performances, exhibitions of handicrafts and artisan products, a dedicated Kids' Zone, attractive selfie points and a wide variety of food stalls, making it a memorable and enjoyable experience for the entire family. (ANI)