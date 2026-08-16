Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Maa Janaki. On a two-day trip to Bihar, he is reviewing election machinery and praised the state's record voter turnout and electoral roll purification.

CEC's Spiritual Visit to Punaura Dham

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar visited Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi district along with his wife on Sunday, offering prayers at the revered site believed to be the birthplace of Maa Janaki (Sita). Speaking to reporters after the visit, CEC Kumar described the occasion as a deeply spiritual experience, expressing hope that they will be able to visit the place again in the future. "It is a privilege for my wife and me to visit Punaura Dham and receive the blessings of Maa Janaki. Here, one can experience the presence of Maa Janaki, as well as the spiritual energy radiating from this sacred site. With these brief words, I pray that once the temple construction is completed, we may be granted the good fortune to visit again," he said.

Punaura Dham is a sacred and historical place located in Sitamarhi district of Bihar, and is considered to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita. Thousands of devotees come here every year on Ramnavami, Sita Navami and other religious occasions. The temple complex has a statue of Goddess Sita, a place of worship and a havan mandap, which further enhance the religious significance.

Official Two-Day Visit to Bihar

CEC Gyanesh Kumar is in Bihar for a two-day visit to interact with the district election machinery and visit heritage sites. The Chief Election Commissioner recieved a warm welcome at the airport from Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer, the Patna District Magistrate, and the Senior Superintendent of Police earlier today.

According to a press release, he is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Manish Garg (Senior Deputy Election Commissioner), Ashish Goyal (Director General - Media), Seema Khanna (Director General - IT), and other senior officials of the Commission. The Chief Election Commissioner was welcomed at Patna's Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport by the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, Vinod Singh Gunjiyal; District Magistrate of Patna, Kundan Kumar; Senior Superintendent of Police (Patna), Kartikeya Kumar Sharma; and other senior officials.

CEC Praises Bihar's Electoral Achievements

Speaking at a press conference held at the airport, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that he had come to pay his respects to the sacred land of Bihar. On the occasion, he also expressed his gratitude to the voters of Bihar and noted, "The most successful nationwide initiative for the purification of electoral rolls originated in Bihar, and the voter turnout during the last Assembly election was the highest recorded since independence. The voter turnout surpassed that of several developed nations such as France, Japan, and Spain. Vaishali is the Mother of Democracy."

He further extended heartfelt thanks to the voters of Bihar and to Vaishali, the cradle of democracy, the press release said. (ANI)