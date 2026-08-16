Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed flood relief efforts in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat, directing officials to speed up restoration. He said Rs 150 crore has been disbursed and 75% of damage assessment is complete.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday reviewed the ongoing relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts in flood-affected Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

During the review meeting, the Assam Chief Minister directed officials to expedite restoration and ensure every affected family receives timely assistance and support.

The review covered damage assessments, interim relief, restoration of schools and Anganwadi Centres, bank moratoriums, insurance claims and medical and veterinary camps.

CM's Update on Relief Efforts

Assam Chief Minister wrote on X, "Nearly Rs 150 crore disbursed as interim relief. Remaining claims will be cleared by tomorrow."

He further stated that, 75 percent of flood damage assessment has already completed and over 1,000 surveyors on ground to finish the rest, immediately. "793 schools under repair, to be ready for classes to resume. Roads and public infrastructure being rebuilt on priority. High capacity pumps running round the clock to dewater low-lying areas of Sivasagar. Health camps being scaled up, with close monitoring for any disease outbreak. Loan relief and insurance claims reviewed - all eligible people urged to file by August 30," the Chief Minister said.

"We are mapping compensation and benefits to reach every household. My instructions to officials are clear: no one gets left behind, speed is non-negotiable, and there is zero tolerance for a lackadaisical approach," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Rs 1,000 Crore Relief Package Announced

On August 12, Assam Government will spend approximately Rs 1,000 crore for the relief, assistance and rehabilitation of people affected by the unexpected and abnormal floods that have affected Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts of Upper Assam since July 19.

Announcing this at a press conference, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a survey will be conducted through a mobile application to assess the overall extent of the damage. So far, 960 surveyors have completed surveys of 8,325 families, and the second phase of the survey has already begun. The Chief Minister announced that the survey process will be completed by September 15 and assured that it will be conducted in a completely transparent and fair manner. Flood-affected people will be able to view the detailed list of those included in the survey, and if anyone's name is left out, they will have the opportunity to be included even after the survey process is completed. (ANI)