A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel has been suspended with immediate effect following allegations of misconduct towards a female passenger in a metro train. The CISF has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel has been suspended with immediate effect following allegations of misconduct towards a female passenger in a metro train, authorties said on Sunday.

CISF Orders Inquiry

In a post on X, the CISF Delhi Metro said that a detailed inquiry has been ordered.

"A matter has been reported regarding the alleged misconduct by a CISF personnel towards a female passenger in a metro train. The CISF has viewed this with utmost seriousness at the highest levels. The concerned personnel has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, and a detailed inquiry has been ordered".

"Further appropriate action will be taken based on the findings".

A matter has been reported regarding the alleged misconduct by a CISF personnel towards a female passenger in a metro train. The CISF has viewed this with utmost seriousness at the highest levels. The concerned personnel has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, and… — CISF Delhi Metro (@CISF_Delhimetro) August 16, 2026

Further details are awaited. (ANI)