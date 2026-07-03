The Delhi government organised the 'Delhi Next – Code, Create & Change' event to connect youth innovation with governance. CM Rekha Gupta praised participants and said selected civic-tech solutions for traffic, waterlogging and pollution will be tested as pilot projects to improve smart governance in Delhi.

The Delhi government is continuously making new efforts to directly connect the technical talent and innovation of the youth with good governance. As part of this initiative, the 'Delhi Next – Code, Create & Change' event was organised, where young innovators from across the country presented technology-based solutions to address civic issues. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the participants, describing the initiative as a significant step towards a developed Delhi. She stated that the government would work with relevant departments to implement these innovations on the ground wherever feasible.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Supports Youth Innovation At Delhi Next Event

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appreciated the talent, energy and innovative spirit of the young participants from across the country who took part in the 'Delhi Next – Code, Create & Change' event. She said that India’s youth bring fresh perspectives, modern technologies and the ability to solve real-world problems.

She emphasised that the government’s objective is not to limit such ideas to competitions but to transform them into practical real-world solutions. The Chief Minister noted that when youth innovation aligns with the administrative system, it strengthens the pace of urban development. She added that the government will continue to support such initiatives.

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Delhi Next Hailed As A Major Civic Tech Innovation Platform

'Delhi Next – Code, Create & Change' is being described as one of the country’s largest civic-tech innovation programmes. The initiative reportedly reached over 10 million (1 crore) young people across India. From this large pool, the top 60 teams were shortlisted after multiple rounds of evaluation.

These teams presented practical, technology-driven solutions aimed at addressing Delhi’s everyday civic challenges.

Innovative Solutions For Traffic, Waterlogging And Pollution

The selected teams proposed innovations addressing several key urban challenges, including traffic management, waterlogging, air pollution and improving digital governance services.

They also focused on making civic amenities more efficient, accessible and citizen-friendly. Experts believe such innovations could play an important role in strengthening the Smart City model in the future.

Delhi Government To Pilot Youth-Led Innovations

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that these innovative ideas would not remain limited to presentations. The Delhi government, in collaboration with relevant departments, plans to implement selected solutions as pilot projects.

If the outcomes are successful, they will be scaled up for wider implementation. This initiative is expected to improve transparency, efficiency and convenience in public service delivery.

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Delhi Next Connects Youth Innovation With Governance

The Chief Minister said that Delhi Next is not merely a hackathon but a platform that directly connects youth ideas with governance and administration. She emphasised that the future of the nation lies in the innovation of its youth, and it is the government’s responsibility to provide them with opportunities and support.

Chief Minister Expresses Gratitude To Participants

During the event, the Chief Minister thanked all participating students and innovators. She noted that the enthusiasm and technical capability of the youth can play a key role in building a developed and modern Delhi.

She also urged citizens to actively contribute towards creating a smart, efficient and citizen-centric capital. According to her, collective efforts between the government and society will help transform Delhi into a more advanced and technology-driven city.

What Delhi Next Aims To Achieve

Initiatives like Delhi Next highlight that when young people are provided with the right platform and opportunities, they can develop impactful solutions to urban challenges. The Delhi government’s decision to implement these ideas as pilot projects is seen as a major step towards making civic services more modern, transparent and efficient in the future.