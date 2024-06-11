Suresh Gopi assumes charge as Minister of State for Petroleum, Tourism in Delhi

BJP MP from Kerala's Thrissur, Suresh Gopi took charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism in Delhi on Tuesday (June 11).

New Delhi: Suresh Gopi, who secured an unprecedented victory for the NDA from the Thrissur constituency, assumed office as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at Shastri Bhavan on Tuesday morning. He also took charge of the Ministry of Tourism. He will report to Hardeep Singh Puri and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who are the Ministers of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Tourism, respectively.

Suresh Gopi expressed his commitment to fully support his cabinet ministers and the Prime Minister, pledging to do his best in his new role. He also extended gratitude to the people of Thrissur and Kollam for their unwavering support.

After taking office, Suresh Gopi informed reporters, "I am aware that I have assumed a significant responsibility. I understand that I am starting from scratch in the Ministry. It feels like I am beginning from the basics, similar to being enrolled in UKG, where I must attentively listen to the panel formed by the Prime Minister."

The Centre announced the portfolio for the Modi 3.0 cabinet on Monday (June 10). Suresh Gopi will serve as Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum in the third Modi government.

Amit Shah will continue as Home Minister, with other key ministries such as Defence, Finance, and External Affairs remaining under BJP control. S. Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman will retain their roles as Ministers of External Affairs and Finance, respectively. Nitin Gadkari will continue as the Minister of Road Transport.

The BJP state general secretary George Kurian, who was sworn in as a Minister of State in the third Modi government, has been appointed as the Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying

