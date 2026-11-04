A group of six women executed a carefully planned heist at an imitation jewellery shop in Surat's Sarthana area. Using blankets to conceal their movements and pretending to sleep, they broke in and stole cash and fake jewellery worth approximately Rs 1.09 lakh. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, prompting a police investigation.

A group of six women allegedly carried out a carefully planned theft at a jewellery shop in Surat's Sarthana area by using blankets to conceal their movements. d money and fake jewelry valued at about Rs 1.09 lakh while the others pretended to sleep on the side of the road. The incident happened at Roji Imitation Jewelers, which is situated on the route that links VT Nagar Circle and Sarthana Jakatnaka. On October 31, 2026, at around 4:45 am, the heist took place. Nilesh Khimji Chovatia is the owner of the store.

The six women reportedly showed up outside the jewelry store early in the morning. It is said that they covered the shop with blankets to keep people from seeing what they were doing. One lady allegedly broke the shop's shutter in the middle to make an entrance and went inside, while other group members pretended to sleep beneath blankets on the side of the road.

While their accomplice scoured the store, the other ladies kept using the blankets as cover. Once inside, the woman allegedly took cash and imitation jewellery kept at the shop's counter. According to preliminary estimates, the group escaped with approximately Rs 35,000 in cash and imitation ornaments valued at Rs 74,000. The stolen articles were estimated to be worth Rs 1.09 lakh. The women reportedly fled after completing the theft, leaving the shop's belongings scattered inside.

The theft was discovered the following morning when a female staff member came to start work at the shop. She found that the shutter had been twisted in the middle and objects dispersed within the premises.

She immediately alerted the business owner who contacted the Sarthana police.

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Police personnel reached the spot and checked the CCTV footage mounted inside and surrounding the jewelry shop. Six people were caught on video surveillance allegedly trying to cover up the robbery with blankets, one entering the establishment while the others waited outside.