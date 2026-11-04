A Delhi-based company has gone viral on social media after surprising its employees with iPhone 16 smartphones as Diwali gifts. The generous gesture, shared in an Instagram video, sparked widespread appreciation and playful envy among netizens. Some users even debated the video's authenticity, which the company quickly confirmed as real.

A Delhi-based company has surprised its employees with iPhone 16 smartphones as Diwali gifts, earning widespread attention on social media. On its official Instagram account, New Delhi-based firm posted a video of the festivities. In the brief video, staff' workstations are adorned with ribbon-decorated iPhone 16 phones as part of the joyous festivities.

Social media users have taken notice of the gesture, especially because many businesses customarily offer their staff candy, gift baskets, or commonplace utility goods on Diwali.

The 15-second video depicts employees' desks with iPhones in different colors – white, green, blue and black – set in front of computers. Towards the end of the clip, several women employees can be seen reacting happily to their gifts.

Sharing the video, the company captioned the post, "No competition. Aapko kya mila? (What did you get?) The post quickly went viral, with many users praising the company's generous gesture and flooding the comments section with appreciation.

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How Did Social Media React?

The video also provoked a heated debate in the comments area. Some commenters originally questioned if the clip was real, with a few thinking it could have been generated using artificial intelligence.

In reply to one such comment, the business laughed off the suggestion and told the user to rewatch the video, claiming it was not made by AI.

One person joked about wanting to join the company and inquired if there were any employment openings. Another claimed they might have to give up Instagram for Diwali so as to not get envy after watching such gift videos.

A commentor joked that the women’s staff got iPhones and the men’s staff got gold coins. Another person quipped that they had not even received a box of soan papdi from their employer.