Joint rescue teams, including NDRF and SDRF, are working in challenging weather to locate eight missing trekkers in the rugged Kedartal region of Uttarakhand as the district administration coordinates intensive ground and aerial operations.

Ongoing Rescue Mission in Uttarkashi

The district administration's search and rescue operation to evacuate trekkers and support staff stranded in the Kedartal region of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district remained underway on Wednesday. Amidst the search, District Magistrate Prashant Arya visited the Smart Control Room to review the latest updates on the operation. He directed officials to closely monitor every development, maintain seamless coordination with the rescue teams on the ground, and ensure effective utilisation of all available resources.

Operational Challenges and Coordination

Despite significant challenges posed by rugged mountainous terrain, glaciers, snowfall and adverse weather, joint teams continue to work tirelessly, officials said. The teams comprise the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Disaster Management, and the Forest, Revenue and Police departments. Essential supplies for Kedartal are being sent from the Matli helipad, the administration said. Rations and other necessary equipment are being dispatched for the ongoing operation for the trekkers stranded at Kedartal.

Search Efforts for Missing Individuals

The SDRF had launched intensive ground and aerial search operations on Sunday to locate seven trekkers and one guide who went missing in the Kedartal region. On the instructions of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, a special mountaineering team was deployed to locate the missing individuals. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday expressed concern over five trekkers from Bankura who went missing during the Kedartal trek in Uttarakhand following severe weather and heavy snowfall. In a post on X, Adhikari identified the missing trekkers as Rintu Mondal, Uday Ghosh, Ratan Ghosh, Tapas Bauri and Manoj Khawas, and said the state government was in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government and its State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). "Deeply concerned about the five young trekkers from Bankura: Rintu Mondal, Uday Ghosh, Ratan Ghosh, Tapas Bauri and Manoj Khawas, who have gone missing during the Kedartal trek in Uttarakhand following severe weather and heavy snowfall," he wrote. (ANI)

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