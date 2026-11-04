A gas cylinder caught fire during a delivery in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram area after leaking gas contacted a lit prayer lamp. The delivery agent narrowly escaped unhurt as the sudden blaze was captured on CCTV. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution when handling LPG cylinders near open flames.

A gas cylinder caught fire and triggered a sudden blaze during a delivery in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram area on Tuesday after the leaking gas allegedly came in contact with a lamp burning outside a house. The delivery person who had delivered the cylinder to the door barely avoided getting hurt. The precise moments of terror when the fire started are captured on CCTV camera.

The delivery guy was emptying a cylinder and putting it close to a house's entry when the event happened inside the Malleshwaram police station's jurisdiction. The house's occupant had reportedly washed the entrance, performed a puja and lit a traditional diya on the threshold shortly before the cylinder delivery. In the video, the delivery guy carrying the cylinder on his shoulder apparently did not notice the burning bulb when placing it at the door.

As the leaking gas came into contact with the flame, a fire broke out suddenly, creating panic in the area. The fire engulfed the cylinder within seconds and the delivery man had no time to react. But he was off swiftly, none the worse for his experience. His quick response is credited with averting a more serious mishap.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

After receiving information about the incident, Malleshwaram police personnel and fire brigade staff rushed to the spot and inspected the scene. Officials said no members of the public were injured in the incident.

The incident has also brought attention to the necessity to handle LPG cylinders carefully, especially when there are open fires close to delivery locations. When cylinders are being delivered or installed close to residences where lamps, candles, or other fire sources are burning, police have advised locals and delivery workers to stay vigilant.