Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has hit out at PM Modi, backing Rahul Gandhi's demand for a public debate on allegations of vote theft and foreign interference, while criticizing the Election Commission's recent procedural changes.

Kharge Targets PM Modi Over Debate Challenge

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday targeted PM Modi amid Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's challenge to the Prime Minister for a debate, accusing the Prime Minister of repeating an ineffective narrative on 'Dimaagi Naxal' as he has no answers on vote theft. In a post on X, Kharge accused the Election Commission of India of allegedly taking five U-turns on the SIR, including Form 6, which was allegedly termed illegal by fellow Election Commissioners. Questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over these matters, Kharge asserted that the public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the massive Vote Bachao Ramlila Maidan rally have rattled the duo of PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Kharge Criticizes Government Handling

"PM Modi is parroting his flop line of “Dimaagi Naxal” ! He has NO answer on Vote Chori and the Open Challenge by Shri @RahulGandhi to discuss how he mortgaged Indian interests to Foreign powers! "Shah is telling us 3 Crore Voters are घुसपैठिया! What was he doing as Home Minister for years, letting “illegal” people enter India? He should be sacked for his incompetence. ECI has taken 5 U-Turns on SIR. This includes a complete change of Form 6, which was termed as “Illegal” by fellow Election Commissioners! Why? The last session of Parliament has not been prorogued for 83 days and counting. And now, when the next session is on the anvil, they want a special session. The Public Impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the massive “Vote Bachao” Ramlila Maidan rally has rattled Modiji-Shah !! You don’t come to the Parliament. You have not done a SINGLE OPEN PRESS CONFERENCE, it’s time you came for a DEBATE. Come forward, Face Questions. Tell the Nation why did you indulge in VOTE CHORI !!," said Kharge.

Rahul Gandhi's Call for Public Debate

Kharge's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Modi for an open debate on allegations of foreign connections, asking him to choose any venue and even appoint RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the judge. In a post shared on X, Gandhi said 24 hours had passed since he first challenged the PM and urged him to come forward for a public discussion, with the media and the country's youth present. “It’s been 24 hours since I challenged you, Modi ji. You say the Opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this - Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections? Let’s do this as soon as possible. Daro mat!” Gandhi wrote.

Context of the Allegations

The renewed challenge follows Gandhi's earlier allegations that PM Modi became and remained Prime Minister with foreign assistance and that India's financial system was controlled and supported by foreign forces. He had also challenged the PM to an open debate, saying, “I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you.” The controversy erupted after PM Modi, while addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, criticised the Opposition, accusing it of becoming an obstructionist force rather than performing its democratic role.