The Delhi High Court has directed the government to improve 38 public hospitals by expanding ICU helpline capacity, filling administrative vacancies, and expediting recruitment to address staff shortages in medical and paramedical departments.

High Court Mandates Hospital Infrastructure Upgrades

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Government to take a series of measures to strengthen the functioning of its government hospitals, including adding 10 more helpdesk lines to the dedicated toll-free number for ICU bed enquiries, filling vacancies of Medical Superintendents and Medical Directors, and expediting recruitment to thousands of vacant posts. A Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora issued the directions while monitoring issues concerning the functioning of 38 government hospitals in Delhi.

The Court directed the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) to make necessary arrangements for 10 additional helpdesk lines, along with corresponding manpower for 24x7 operations, for the CATS toll-free number 102, which has been identified as the dedicated helpline for patients and their families seeking information regarding ICU bed availability. The move would increase the existing capacity from 30 to 40 helpdesk seats or lines. The Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, GNCTD has been directed to take the necessary steps within four weeks and file a status report. The Court noted that data analysed for September and October 2026 showed that the helpline received substantial call traffic, with approximately 2,000-2,300 calls being received and a significant number of calls being dropped. It was informed that additional helpdesk lines were recommended on the basis of the existing call traffic.

Enhanced Referral Coordination and Staffing

The High Court also directed that the list of Referral Coordinators, along with their mobile and landline numbers, be uploaded on the Delhi Government’s website to ensure easy access for patients seeking ICU beds or other assistance. The Court noted that three Referral Coordinators had been identified for round-the-clock shifts and directed the Head of Operations of CATS to periodically verify their availability.

Addressing Leadership and Administrative Vacancies

Taking note of the absence of regular Medical Superintendents or Medical Directors in certain hospitals, the Court expressed concern that Dr N.C. Joshi Memorial Hospital and Guru Nanak Eye Centre were functioning without an MD or MS. The Court directed the Chief Secretary of Delhi to immediately take steps for coordinating and convening a meeting of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) so that appointments to the posts in the two hospitals could be made by November 30, 2026. With respect to seven society-run hospitals, the Court said the practice of doctors holding additional charge was inefficient and observed that the hospitals required full-time MSs or MDs for efficient administration and governance. It directed that appointments to these posts be completed by November 25, with a status report to be filed by November 30.

Expediting Recruitment for Vacant Positions

The Court also took note of substantial vacancies in government hospitals. According to the status report placed before it, there were 645 vacant posts of General Duty Medical Officers, 406 vacancies among non-teaching staff and 804 vacant paramedical staff posts. The Delhi Government was directed to send requisitions for the vacant posts of GDMOs and non-teaching staff to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) within two weeks. The Court directed the UPSC, as an exceptional case, to commence the recruitment process without waiting for the regular annual cycle scheduled between January and March 2027. In the meantime, the Court directed the Medical Superintendents and Medical Directors of hospitals to take steps to engage contractual employees for the vacant positions in accordance with applicable guidelines. The Dean of Maulana Azad Medical College, along with the concerned Board, was directed to urgently complete the recruitment of contractual employees in the three categories within two months. For vacant paramedical positions, the Court directed the respective MSs and MDs to engage contractual employees within two months, while asking the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to file a status report on the recruitment process by the next date of hearing. The Court also directed the concerned recruiting authorities to maintain an adequate waiting list in view of the possibility that selected candidates may not join their posts.

Resource Management and Future Oversight

The High Court further directed five major Delhi government hospitals, LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, to prepare lists of required and unutilised equipment and submit their requisitions to the Delhi Government by November 30, 2026. The Court also flagged the shortage of radiologists in Delhi government hospitals and directed the Health Secretary to assess the expenditure incurred on outsourcing tests such as MRI, ultrasound and scans to private facilities. The assessment would also consider whether salaries of contractual employees could be increased to attract more candidates.

Additionally, the MSs and MDs of all 38 hospitals have been directed to hold a meeting on November 16, 2026, to prepare a common report suggesting measures for ensuring the availability of adequate equipment and staff in Delhi government hospitals. The matter is now listed for further hearing on December 17, 2026. (ANI)