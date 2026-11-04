Security agencies, including the ATS and Bomb Disposal Squad, are investigating damaged railway sleepers on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh line in Rajasthan. Two trains have been cancelled as officials assess the cause of the incident.

Investigation into Railway Track Damage

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 4 (ANI): The probe into the damaged railway track on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district intensified on Wednesday as the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and other agencies reached the area to investigate the incident, North Western Railway (NWR) Chief Public Relations Officer Amit Sudarshan said. Police have said it is too early to establish the nature of the incident, and the scene is being examined.

Speaking to ANI, Sudarshan said, "Last night, damage was reported on a railway track. Following this, our RPF team and the relevant railway officials arrived at the scene. It appears that two sleepers were found damaged. The police have since initiated an investigation; the ATS, the BDS, and all other concerned authorities are present at the site, looking into the matter. Further details will be provided once the investigation concludes."

Details on the Incident and Security Measures

Official Statements on the Ongoing Probe

This comes after two cement pillars supporting railway tracks were damaged in a suspected blast near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, police said. Police also ruled out any link with the 7.5 kg of RDX recently recovered in the border region. "There is no connection with the seized RDX, till now," Sri Ganganagar SP Harishankar said. "My team and I have already inspected the site, and railway officials are also present. Our forensic team and the BDS are on their way. We will only be able to determine the exact cause once they arrive; it would be premature to conclude whether it was an explosion or something else. We are currently examining the scene to assess the situation further," he said.

As a precautionary safety measure and to facilitate the investigation, two passenger trains (59711/12 and 59715/16) have been cancelled. (ANI)